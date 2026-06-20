UAE sets new standards for exams tailored to students of determination

Six regulations and seven standards aim to ensure fair and inclusive assessment
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has introduced a new framework governing the preparation of examination papers for students of determination in government schools, establishing six key regulations and seven core standards aimed at ensuring assessments are tailored to individual learning needs while maintaining fairness and consistency.
The measures apply to students whose Individual Education Plans (IEPs) include modifications to learning outcomes or curriculum content.
Under the framework, examinations must be designed to assess the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the academic term in a manner aligned with each student's abilities and educational requirements.
According to ministry guidelines circulated to school administrations, assessments for students of determination will be conducted alongside the centralised evaluation processes applied across all grade levels.
The examinations will be administered within schools and prepared by subject teachers in coordination with special education teachers.
The ministry said teachers who participated in developing a student's Individual Education Plan will be responsible for preparing the corresponding assessments, including end-of-year examinations.
Questions must be based on the learning standards and outcomes specified in the approved educational plan.
The framework places particular emphasis on individualised assessment. Schools are required to consider each student's educational needs and approved accommodations during the evaluation process.
Special education specialists, working alongside school support teams, will oversee both the preparation and implementation of examinations, taking into account the nature and severity of a student's disability and the objectives outlined in their educational plan.
The seven assessment standards require teachers to align questions with targeted learning outcomes and performance indicators, determine appropriate response times and select question formats suited to each student's abilities.
Educators must also consider the level of cognitive skills being assessed in accordance with Bloom's Taxonomy and ensure that question difficulty reflects students' academic performance and health conditions.
The guidelines further require schools to incorporate accommodations and adaptations outlined in Individual Education Plans. Depending on a student's needs, examinations may include visual aids such as images, maps and alternative assessment tools designed to support accessibility.