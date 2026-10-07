India's own numbers show the strain. CPI inflation is projected at 5.2 per cent this year, with the second quarter at 4.9 per cent, the third at 6 per cent and the fourth at 5.7 per cent. The first quarter of next year is forecast at 5.6 per cent. Core inflation is pegged at 4.4 per cent. This is indicative of the fact that price pressure now have reached food commodities and are not restricted to oil.