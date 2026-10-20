Completed in 7.5 months, the upgrade includes 53 roads, new parks and improved drainage.
Sharjah: Sharjah has rolled out dedicated motorcycle parking in Al Yarmook for the first time, alongside 4,160 paid parking spaces, 53 roads and new recreational facilities as part of a major infrastructure upgrade.
Sharjah City Municipality has completed the project to upgrade roads, pavements and parking facilities in the area in seven and a half months, ahead of the original one-year contractual deadline. The development was carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Covering 185,000 square metres, the project aims to improve residents’ quality of life, ease movement around the neighbourhood, enhance road safety and give Al Yarmook a more organised urban appearance.
The improvements also include a new 5,400 square metre park, 280 newly planted trees, 227 energy-efficient streetlights, 32 pedestrian benches and an integrated camera surveillance system.
For the first time across Sharjah, dedicated motorcycle parking spaces have been introduced as part of the Al Yarmook development project, providing designated areas for riders and helping improve parking management across the emirate.
The initiative forms part of a wider effort to organise parking, reduce random parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to find designated spaces.
The project also created and prepared 4,160 paid parking spaces along roadsides and in internal open areas. The spaces are intended to improve vehicle parking arrangements and make more efficient use of available land.
The project covered a total area of 185,000 square metres and included the construction of 53 roads covering 56,876 square metres, with a combined length of approximately nine kilometres.
It also involved the development and maintenance of the internal road network, as well as 41 lanes, passages and pedestrian pavements covering more than 31,320 square metres.
Infrastructure works included electricity, water and gas lines, telecommunications networks, sewage systems and rainwater drainage facilities. The project also focused on organising utility routes, improving connectivity between buildings and public facilities, and making movement through the neighbourhood easier for residents and visitors.
Sewage and rainwater drainage works have been completed in full, covering 14,800 linear metres.
Quality control measures included reviewing detailed network plans, checking the quality of construction materials, monitoring implementation, testing the networks, verifying levels and inspecting rainwater inlets, manholes and associated structures.
The municipality also cleaned and levelled 36 plots of land covering approximately 31,000 square metres. Some of these plots were earmarked for smart parking facilities, while others were designated for school buses.
The work has improved the appearance of the neighbourhood while allowing better use of available land.
The municipality has expanded recreational facilities in Al Yarmook with the development of a 5,400 square metre park featuring a shaded children's play area, a football pitch, visitor seating and an office for security and park supervision.
A second, smaller park was also created, with its design incorporating an existing mature ghaf tree to preserve it. The park includes a children's play area and family seating, providing an additional community space for residents.
The municipality also planted 280 sea hibiscus trees, alongside other flowering species, along the main roads to enhance Al Yarmook’s urban landscape and expand its green spaces. The project also included maintaining existing landscaped areas to preserve greenery and improve the neighbourhood’s overall appearance.
Improving the appearance of buildings was another key part of the development.
Engineer Faisal Al Mulla, Director of the General Services Department at Sharjah City Municipality and head of the project team, said the municipality established a specialised team to monitor building façades alongside the main construction team.
The initiative covered more than 535 buildings, and maintenance permits were issued for 231 of them.
All permits issued to property owners for modifying or maintaining building façades were provided free of charge, easing the process of repainting buildings and removing features that detract from the area's overall appearance.
The initiative is intended to improve the urban landscape while preserving the neighbourhood's aesthetic character.
Under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, a plot of land was allocated for a dedicated building to serve as a base for municipal inspectors carrying out field duties in the area.
The facility has been completed and fully equipped in accordance with the required specifications and standards.
Inspectors will use the centre as a starting point for monitoring public cleanliness, the area's overall appearance, building façades, shop signs and other signage, as well as carrying out other duties within their responsibilities.
The project included the installation of 227 energy efficient streetlights and 32 benches along pedestrian pavements to improve safety and comfort for residents and visitors.
An integrated camera surveillance system was also established to strengthen security and safety throughout the area.
Al Mulla said the project was completed in seven and a half months through advance planning, coordinated implementation and cooperation among the government entities involved.
Although the original contractual period was one year, the work was organised according to an ambitious eight months schedule to minimise disruption and complete the improvements as quickly as possible.
The neighbourhood was divided into seven work zones, allowing construction to proceed in phases while keeping parts of the area accessible to residents and shop owners. This approach helped avoid a complete closure of the neighbourhood and reduced the impact of construction on daily life and business activity.
The project was carried out in collaboration with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Planning and Survey, the Directorate of Public Works, Sharjah Police General Command, and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.
The Roads and Transport Authority was involved from the early stages, reviewing the works, monitoring implementation and overseeing quality to ensure compliance with approved technical specifications and standards.
The project began with the approval of infrastructure plans and the issuance of the required certificates and permits, followed by the implementation and inspection of the works.
The municipality said the improvements are intended to provide an integrated, safe and sustainable urban environment, improve access throughout Al Yarmook and enhance the daily experience of residents and visitors.
Directive: Implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.
Area: 185,000sqm; completed in 7.5 months, ahead of the one-year deadline.
Roads: 53 roads spanning 56,876sqm and approximately 9km.
Parking: 4,160 paid spaces; dedicated motorcycle parking introduced for the first time across the areas covered.
Pedestrian facilities: 41 lanes, passages and pavements covering 31,320sqm.
Infrastructure: 14,800 linear metres of sewage and rainwater drainage networks completed.
Land: 36 plots covering 31,000sqm cleaned and levelled for smart parking and school buses.
Parks: One 5,400sqm park and a smaller park preserving a mature ghaf tree.
Greenery: 280 trees planted; existing landscaped areas maintained.
Building façades: 535-plus buildings covered; 231 free maintenance permits issued.
Lighting and seating: 227 energy efficient streetlights and 32 benches installed.
Security: Integrated CCTV surveillance system established.
Municipal services: Dedicated, fully equipped base for municipal inspectors.
Construction: Seven work zones to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.
Partners: Roads and Transport Authority, Planning and Survey, Public Works, Sharjah Police, and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.