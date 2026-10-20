Sharjah City Municipality has completed the project to upgrade roads, pavements and parking facilities in the area in seven and a half months, ahead of the original one-year contractual deadline. The development was carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Inspectors will use the centre as a starting point for monitoring public cleanliness, the area's overall appearance, building façades, shop signs and other signage, as well as carrying out other duties within their responsibilities.

The neighbourhood was divided into seven work zones, allowing construction to proceed in phases while keeping parts of the area accessible to residents and shop owners. This approach helped avoid a complete closure of the neighbourhood and reduced the impact of construction on daily life and business activity.

Although the original contractual period was one year, the work was organised according to an ambitious eight months schedule to minimise disruption and complete the improvements as quickly as possible.

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