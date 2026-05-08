Residents benefit from traffic services, vehicle inspections and more
Sharjah: Sharjah Police has concluded its “Mobile Licensing Services Centre” initiative in the Al Hamriyah area, offering residents a range of traffic and licensing services closer to their communities.
The three-day initiative was organised in cooperation with the Al Hamriyah City Council, alongside participation from the Sharjah Driving Institute, ENOC Tasjeel and Al Jaber Optical.
Held at the Al Hamriyah City Council headquarters, the initiative witnessed strong turnout from residents who benefited from several services, including a 30 per cent discount on driver training programmes.
The services also included vehicle technical inspections to facilitate renewal procedures, in addition to eye tests for customers seeking to open traffic files, issue driving licences or renew existing licences.
Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the initiative’s success reflects the importance of cooperation with strategic partners in delivering integrated community services.
He said the collaboration between participating entities helped provide efficient, high-quality services that meet the needs of community members.
He added that Sharjah Police remains committed to strengthening institutional partnerships and launching initiatives that bring services closer to the public, while saving customers time and effort.
According to the official, the initiative aligns with the force’s strategy to enhance communication with residents across different areas through flexible and innovative traffic and licensing services that improve quality of life and boost customer satisfaction.