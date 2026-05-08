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Sharjah Police brings mobile licensing services to Al Hamriyah

Residents benefit from traffic services, vehicle inspections and more

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police offer mobile licensing and traffic services in Al Hamriyah.
Sharjah Police offer mobile licensing and traffic services in Al Hamriyah.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has concluded its “Mobile Licensing Services Centre” initiative in the Al Hamriyah area, offering residents a range of traffic and licensing services closer to their communities.

The three-day initiative was organised in cooperation with the Al Hamriyah City Council, alongside participation from the Sharjah Driving Institute, ENOC Tasjeel and Al Jaber Optical.

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Held at the Al Hamriyah City Council headquarters, the initiative witnessed strong turnout from residents who benefited from several services, including a 30 per cent discount on driver training programmes.

The services also included vehicle technical inspections to facilitate renewal procedures, in addition to eye tests for customers seeking to open traffic files, issue driving licences or renew existing licences.

Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda, Deputy Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the initiative’s success reflects the importance of cooperation with strategic partners in delivering integrated community services.

He said the collaboration between participating entities helped provide efficient, high-quality services that meet the needs of community members.

He added that Sharjah Police remains committed to strengthening institutional partnerships and launching initiatives that bring services closer to the public, while saving customers time and effort.

According to the official, the initiative aligns with the force’s strategy to enhance communication with residents across different areas through flexible and innovative traffic and licensing services that improve quality of life and boost customer satisfaction.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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