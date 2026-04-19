Facility reduces wait times, speeds transactions, and brings services closer
Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command has launched a specialised vehicle licence plate printing facility at the Al Ehsan Vehicle Inspection Centre in Al Suyoh (Al Mawrada 2), in a move aimed at enhancing service efficiency and accessibility for motorists.
The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, alongside Abdullah Hussein, Deputy Head of Vehicle Services, and Mohammed Al Dhafeeri, Director of Car Care Services at the Shamil Al Ehsan Centre, as well as several officers and officials.
Officials said the new factory forms part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to upgrade traffic services and bring them closer to the public, in line with growing community needs.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi described the facility as a “qualitative addition” to the traffic services ecosystem, underlining the leadership’s commitment to delivering faster, more convenient services. He noted that the initiative will simplify procedures, reduce processing time and enhance customer satisfaction.
The choice of Al Suyoh as the location reflects the suburb’s rapid population growth and urban expansion, which have driven increased demand for traffic-related services. The new centre is expected to provide direct access for residents in the area and nearby regions, cutting travel time and easing pressure on other service centres.
Sharjah Police said the project is part of a wider development strategy across the emirate, aimed at improving service quality, streamlining operations and creating an integrated, customer-focused environment that supports overall public happiness.