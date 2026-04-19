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Sharjah Police open new vehicle plate printing centre in Al Suyoh

Facility reduces wait times, speeds transactions, and brings services closer

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police open new vehicle plate printing centre in Al Suyoh
Sharjah Police open new vehicle plate printing centre in Al Suyoh
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command has launched a specialised vehicle licence plate printing facility at the Al Ehsan Vehicle Inspection Centre in Al Suyoh (Al Mawrada 2), in a move aimed at enhancing service efficiency and accessibility for motorists.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, alongside Abdullah Hussein, Deputy Head of Vehicle Services, and Mohammed Al Dhafeeri, Director of Car Care Services at the Shamil Al Ehsan Centre, as well as several officers and officials.

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Officials said the new factory forms part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to upgrade traffic services and bring them closer to the public, in line with growing community needs.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi described the facility as a “qualitative addition” to the traffic services ecosystem, underlining the leadership’s commitment to delivering faster, more convenient services. He noted that the initiative will simplify procedures, reduce processing time and enhance customer satisfaction.

The choice of Al Suyoh as the location reflects the suburb’s rapid population growth and urban expansion, which have driven increased demand for traffic-related services. The new centre is expected to provide direct access for residents in the area and nearby regions, cutting travel time and easing pressure on other service centres.

Sharjah Police said the project is part of a wider development strategy across the emirate, aimed at improving service quality, streamlining operations and creating an integrated, customer-focused environment that supports overall public happiness.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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traffic finestransportSharjah Police

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