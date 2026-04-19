The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Brigadier Dr Jassim Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, alongside Abdullah Hussein, Deputy Head of Vehicle Services, and Mohammed Al Dhafeeri, Director of Car Care Services at the Shamil Al Ehsan Centre, as well as several officers and officials.

The choice of Al Suyoh as the location reflects the suburb’s rapid population growth and urban expansion, which have driven increased demand for traffic-related services. The new centre is expected to provide direct access for residents in the area and nearby regions, cutting travel time and easing pressure on other service centres.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.