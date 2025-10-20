Residents can now submit financial complaints digitally across all Sharjah stations
Sharjah Police has announced that financial reports related to cheques can now be filed at any comprehensive police station across the emirate. Previously, such reports were accepted only at the main headquarters.
The new system allows residents to submit financial complaints electronically at their nearest police station, eliminating the need to travel to the central office. The upgraded service also enables the digital issuance of bank certificates, saving time for both individuals and businesses.
Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to meeting community needs.
"Our goal is to expand the reach of our services and make procedures faster and more convenient for everyone," he said. "By distributing responsibilities across all comprehensive stations, we reduce pressure on the main center and give residents more options to file or follow up on reports close to home."
Financial reports are now accepted for:
Closed bank accounts
Deliberately issued cheques that cannot be cashed
Cheques issued in another person’s name
Forged or falsified cheques
With this initiative, Sharjah Police continues to enhance service delivery, improve customer satisfaction, and ensure fairness and transparency. The move underscores the police’s broader mission to improve quality of life for all residents.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox