Sharjah Police expand cheque complaint services: File reports at any station

Residents can now submit financial complaints digitally across all Sharjah stations

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Police allow cheque complaints at all comprehensive stations
Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police has announced that financial reports related to cheques can now be filed at any comprehensive police station across the emirate. Previously, such reports were accepted only at the main headquarters.

The new system allows residents to submit financial complaints electronically at their nearest police station, eliminating the need to travel to the central office. The upgraded service also enables the digital issuance of bank certificates, saving time for both individuals and businesses.

A commitment to community convenience

Brigadier General Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, said the initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to meeting community needs.

"Our goal is to expand the reach of our services and make procedures faster and more convenient for everyone," he said. "By distributing responsibilities across all comprehensive stations, we reduce pressure on the main center and give residents more options to file or follow up on reports close to home."

Which cases are covered?

Financial reports are now accepted for:

  • Closed bank accounts

  • Deliberately issued cheques that cannot be cashed

  • Cheques issued in another person’s name

  • Forged or falsified cheques

Strengthening public trust

With this initiative, Sharjah Police continues to enhance service delivery, improve customer satisfaction, and ensure fairness and transparency. The move underscores the police’s broader mission to improve quality of life for all residents.

