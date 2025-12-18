Police book four in Kerala over viral ‘Pottiye Kettiye’ parody song used in election campaign

Complaint alleges hurt religious sentiments and social discord
The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police on Wednesday registered a case over the parody song ‘Pottiye Kettiye’, which went viral during the recent local body election campaign in Kerala.
The case was filed following a complaint by Prasad Kuzhikkala, general secretary of the Thiruvabharana Patha Samrakshana Samithi. The complaint alleges that a devotional song was misused in the parody, hurting religious sentiments and creating social discord.
Four persons have been named as accused, including the lyricist. They are Kunjabdulla, Danish Malappuram, CMS Media and Subair Panthalloor. Police said the case has been registered under sections related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between groups.
Officials said the action was taken after obtaining legal advice. Further investigation is underway.
The parody song, featuring the refrain “Pottiye Kettiye, swarnam chembayi maariye”, was widely circulated on social media and reportedly used by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as part of its campaign messaging during the elections.
The case has triggered sharp political reactions. KPCC working president and MLA P.C. Vishnunath questioned whether the CPI(M) had become a party “afraid of a song”.
“Filing a complaint over a parody song is a bigger comedy than the parody itself,” he told local media, calling the CPI(M)’s response “pathetic”.
Meanwhile, the CPI(M) is preparing to approach the Election Commission, claiming that the song amounts to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct. CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that the Congress and the Muslim League used the parody in a manner that could lead to dangerous polarisation.
The issue has also sparked debate online, with several users pointing to what they describe as double standards, noting the CPI(M)’s past stance against curbs on freedom of expression.
