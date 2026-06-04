Instead, it will be footballer turned tennis player Flavio Cobolli against his childhood friend Matteo Arnaldi in what will be their first Grand Slam semi-final appearances. And no matter the result of that match, Cobolli will enter the top 10 for the first time next week.|

Cobolli said this was "the best week of my life." Having dropped just two sets in five matches, he acknowledges that he's superstitious, doing the same routine after every match.

It says a lot about the 24-year-old’s sporting abilities that he almost did not pick up a racquet in the early part of his life. The current world No 14 was a talented footballer and a member of Roma's youth club until he decided to focus full-time on tennis. He was invited to join the Paris Saint-Germain players when they brought the Champions League trophy onto the tennis court earlier in the week.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.