Wimbledon: Can Fery make it a fairytale final on his birthday?

"I'm just going to keep thinking ahead about my match on Friday, and then we'll see how it goes."

It is an incredible rise for a player who was ranked outside the top 500 just 18 months ago after a bone stress injury in his arm. He will be ranked even higher if he somehow emulates Ivanisevic by taking home the Wimbledon trophy.

"I was nervous, because I really felt like, although I was in the quarter-final for the first time of a Slam, I felt like I could really beat my opponent," he said.

Fery is only the fifth British man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and just the fourth wildcard to make the last four at a Grand Slam.

"Great to meet her. She had some really kind words to me at the end. She just said, 'Congratulations, keep going'.

"The queen was waiting for me at the end of the match. She congratulated me. I told her how much of an honour it was for me to play in front of her," Fery said.

The prospect of Fery celebrating turning 24 by becoming the first Briton to win Wimbledon in 10 years is straight out of a Hollywood movie – which is kind of fitting since Fery honed his tennis skills at Stanford University in California.

The memes and puns about Arthur Fery seem to have run their course during the new British No 1’s incredible run at Wimbledon, because right now, there seems to be no stopping the 23-year-old following his brilliant 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 takedown of world number 10 Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.