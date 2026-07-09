GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Wimbledon: Can Fery make it a fairytale final on his birthday?

New British No 1 continues his incredible run on grass as he looks to emulate Ivanisevic

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Britain's Arthur Fery returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2026.
Britain's Arthur Fery returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2026.
AFP-HENRY NICHOLLS

The memes and puns about Arthur Fery seem to have run their course during the new British No 1’s incredible run at Wimbledon, because right now, there seems to be no stopping the 23-year-old following his brilliant 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 takedown of world number 10 Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Fery, the first male wildcard to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Goran Ivanisevic won the title in 2001, will face French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the last four on Friday.

If the world number 114 can take his unbelievable All England Club run into the final, he would meet defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic on his birthday.

The prospect of Fery celebrating turning 24 by becoming the first Briton to win Wimbledon in 10 years is straight out of a Hollywood movie – which is kind of fitting since Fery honed his tennis skills at Stanford University in California.

His win against French Open finalist Cobolli was played in front of Britain's Queen Camilla, who met the rising star after the match to congratulate him.

"The queen was waiting for me at the end of the match. She congratulated me. I told her how much of an honour it was for me to play in front of her," Fery said.

"Great to meet her. She had some really kind words to me at the end. She just said, 'Congratulations, keep going'.

"I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday."

Fery is only the fifth British man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and just the fourth wildcard to make the last four at a Grand Slam.

"I was nervous, because I really felt like, although I was in the quarter-final for the first time of a Slam, I felt like I could really beat my opponent," he said.

The 23-year-old will leave Wimbledon sitting at least 36th in the rankings after a life-changing tournament.

It is an incredible rise for a player who was ranked outside the top 500 just 18 months ago after a bone stress injury in his arm. He will be ranked even higher if he somehow emulates Ivanisevic by taking home the Wimbledon trophy.

"It's obviously an incredible story. I've watched the highlights of the Ivanisevic final before," Fery said.

"Zverev is a step up again. I'm ready for it. I have nothing to lose.

"I'm just going to keep thinking ahead about my match on Friday, and then we'll see how it goes."

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Arnav Paparkar

Meet Arnav Paparkar, India's new Wimbledon hope

1h ago3m read
Britain's Arthur Fery reacts as he plays against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles round of 16 tennis match on the eighth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2026.

British star Arthur Fery on a ‘Fery-tale’ run

2m read
Germany's Alexander Zverev lifts "La Coupe des Mousquetaires" trophy after winning the men's final singles match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris.

Two battles, one title: Zverev wins French Open 2026

3m read
Flavio Cobolli

Ex-footballer Cobolli sets up all-Italian semis

2m read