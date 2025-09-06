GOLD/FOREX
US Open: Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in 3rd Grand Slam final in a row

Italian beat Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime during their men's singles semifinal tennis match.
New York: Carlos Alcaraz was about to start a series of TV interviews to discuss the way he used his youth, athleticism and creativity to beat the much more accomplished, but also much older, Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday.

First, though, Alcaraz asked everyone to hold on for a moment. He pulled his cell phone out of a pocket so he could check the score of Jannik Sinner's semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. It was still only the first set of that match, but you've got to keep tabs on your biggest rival, right?

A few hours later, Sinner would finish off his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Auger-Aliassime, establishing the Flushing Meadows final that somehow seemed inevitable, even if unprecedented: No. 1 Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz will meet Sunday to decide the U.S. Open champion, marking the first time the same two men have played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within one season.

"These two players," said Djokovic, a 24-time major champion, “are the best in the world right now.”

No doubt about that. They have established themselves as far and away the elite men in the game.

No matter Sunday’s result, the duo will have split the past eight major trophies and taken 10 of the past 13. Their career totals: Alcaraz owns five Slam titles, Sinner four.

And the No. 1 ranking will be on the line Sunday, when President Donald Trump plans to attend.

