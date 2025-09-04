GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Rewatching Wimbledon nightmare helped Amanda Anisimova stun Iga Swiatek at US Open

Eighth seed will now face two-time US Open winner Naomi Osaka in Thursday’s semi-finals

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York.
Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Iga Swiatek, of Poland, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in New York.
AP

Dubai: Amanda Anisimova experienced the shock of her career two months ago when she was dismantled by Iga Swiatek in a one-sided Wimbledon final.

But instead of letting that defeat define her, the American studied it relentlessly. She watched the match over and over, learning from every mistake. On Tuesday, those lessons paid off as Anisimova avenged her loss, stunning the six-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open quarter-finals.

“Last night — nobody told me to — but I watched it back,” Anisimova admitted of the painful Wimbledon final. “I wanted to see what I could avoid or what went wrong. Then I had to watch some good highlights to clear my head. But it was important to know what happened before today’s match.”

The eighth seed, who will now face two-time US Open winner Naomi Osaka in Thursday’s semi-finals, said the experience has reshaped her mindset. “What I’ve learned in this tournament is not to go into matches with fear,” she said. “Today I stepped on court without an ounce of it.”

Swiatek had entered the tournament as the bookmakers’ favourite, riding high after her maiden Wimbledon triumph and a title run at the Cincinnati Open. She struck first in the quarter-final, breaking Anisimova in the opening game, but the American responded immediately and snatched the first set when Swiatek sent a forehand long.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Swiatek broke early, only for Anisimova to rally back to 2-2. A costly double fault left Swiatek trailing 3-5, and though she saved two match points, a net cord in Anisimova’s favour sealed victory for the 24-year-old.

Swiatek pointed to her faltering serve as the key factor in defeat, with just a 50% first-serve success rate and only 10 of 30 points won on her second serve.

“I couldn’t win today playing like that, serving like that, and with Amanda being so aggressive on the returns,” she said. “It was totally different from Wimbledon. She moved better, played better — everything was different.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tennis

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Women's Quarterfinal match.

US Open: Anisimova revenge, Auger-Aliassime in semis

3m read
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York.

Osaka, Swiatek roll into US Open quarterfinals

2m read
Iga Swiatek of Poland cruised past Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the first round of the women's singles at US Open in Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Iga Swiatek sails to victory, talks on engagement

2m read
US player Amanda Anisimova celebrates after winning against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2025.

Anisimova faces Swiatek in the Wimbledon women's final

2m read