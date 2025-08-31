No pressure, Sabalenka tells her boyfriend after mid-match proposal during her US Open match

Belarusian star defeats Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the third round
Dubai: During the third-round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, play was briefly interrupted by an unexpected and heartwarming moment — a man in the stands got down on one knee to propose to his partner. She said yes, prompting cheers and applause from the entire crowd.
Following her 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory, Sabalenka was asked about the proposal during her post-match press conference. Laughing, she said, “I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure!”
The Belarusian tennis star has been dating Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis since 2024. Reflecting on the moment, she added, “I think it’s the first time someone has proposed during one of my matches. It was really sweet. I was just trying not to smile too much — it was so cute, and I’m sure they’re incredibly happy, but I had to stay focused on my game.”
She also sent her best wishes to the newly engaged couple: “It was a great moment, and as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage.”
Sabalenka and Frangulis were first seen together publicly in April 2024, just a month after the tragic passing of Sabalenka’s former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, who died by suicide in March 2024.
In an August 2024 interview with People, Sabalenka spoke about how vital Frangulis’s support was during her grieving process. “It was a really tough time, and I was so grateful to have him by my side — always lifting me up and making sure we found joy in little things,” she shared.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox