GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis
WRITE CLICK

Ostapenko’s outburst at US Open crossed a line — and not just in tennis

Her tirade against Taylor Townsend wasn’t just poor sportsmanship, it was uglier

Last updated:
Shyam A. Krishna, Acting Editor
2 MIN READ
Jelena Ostapenko (left) of Latvia exchanges words with Taylor Townsend of the United States after their match in the 2025 US Open in New York City on August 27, 2025.
Jelena Ostapenko (left) of Latvia exchanges words with Taylor Townsend of the United States after their match in the 2025 US Open in New York City on August 27, 2025.
AFP

Tennis players behaving badly on court riles me. True, athletes can lose their cool in the heat of the moment. Tempers can fray under pressure. They are human. I get that.

But professional sport comes with responsibility. Athletes aren’t just competing. They’re representing their sport, their countries, and sometimes, whether they like it or not, broader social dynamics.

That’s why Jelena Ostapenko’s outburst at the US Open upset me. Her tirade against Taylor Townsend wasn’t just poor sportsmanship; it crossed the line into something uglier.

“No Education. No Class.” Really?

Those were Ostapenko’s reported words to Townsend at the net after their match — a loss that clearly didn’t sit well with the Latvian.

You don’t say that to anyone. But when it’s said to a Black woman, the context becomes far heavier.

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” said Naomi Osaka, who rightly questioned whether Ostapenko understood the weight of her words or the history behind them.

How the drama unfolded

The tension began before the first point was even played. Ostapenko reportedly took issue with Townsend warming up at the net. Later, when a net cord gave the American a fortunate point, things escalated.

Ostapenko’s frustration boiled over after the match, culminating in the ugly exchange. Was she frustrated? Absolutely. Was she emotional after a tough loss? Of course. But that doesn’t justify personal attacks. Especially those with racial undertones, intentional or not.

At the heart of Ostapenko’s complaint was the lack of an apology after the net cord. And yes, there’s a tradition in tennis — when a player wins a point off the net cord, they often raise a hand in a small gesture of apology.

But let’s be clear: It’s not a rule. It’s not a requirement. And it’s certainly not worth blowing up over.

Sometimes players are too locked into the match to even register the moment — as Amanda Anisimova explained after her own run-in with Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon. She didn’t mean to be rude; she was just focused. It happens.

To demand an apology? That’s not sportsmanship. That’s entitlement.

The issue here isn’t just etiquette. It’s language.

Words have weight. They can uplift or deeply wound. More so in a sport where race, class, and representation are still very real issues.

Pro sport deserves better

Ostapenko may eventually apologise. She might even say she didn’t mean what she said. But that won’t erase the impact. The slur, the disrespect, the tone: it all lingers.

People pay to watch world-class athletes compete at the highest level. They didn’t come to witness grudges, tantrums, or insults.

Professional tennis is better than this. The players should be too.

Shyam A. Krishna
Shyam A. KrishnaActing Editor
Shyam A. Krishna has been slicing and dicing news for nearly 40 years and is in no mood to slow down. As Acting Editor, he runs the newsroom — digital and print.  Sports was the passion that ignited his career, and he now writes about just about everything: news, business, sports, health, travel, and entertainment. Even cooking! You might have spotted him at COP28, the Arabian Travel Market, the Dubai World Cup racing, the T20 World Cup cricket, the Dubai tennis and Abu Dhabi Formula One motor racing.   Before all that, the newsroom was (and still is) his home turf. As Night Editor, he designed and produced pages for several years before focusing on Opinion pieces.   The transition from Opinion Editor to Senior Associate Editor signalled a return to writing — from special reports and blogs to features. And when he’s not chasing stories or deadlines, Shyam is probably making travel plans or baking something. 
Show More
Related Topics:
Tennis

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (R) argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States (L) following their Women's Singles Second Round match.

US Open: Townsend rubbishes Ostapenko 'no class' jibe

2m read
Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

Alex Eala sets US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

2m read
Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing his men's singles first round tennis match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 24, 2025.

Medvedev 'needs help' after US Open meltdown: Becker

2m read
Aryna Sabalenka returns against Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Sabalenka, Djokovic advance as fuming Medvedev exits

3m read