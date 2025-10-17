GOLD/FOREX
How St. Kitts & Nevis became the gold standard for citizenship by investment

Calvin St. Juste shares how St. Kitts & Nevis built the world’s most trusted CBI program

Last updated:
Alena Khalifeh
1 MIN READ

In a recent episode of GNTALKS, Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit, shared insights into the CBI program's evolution and its significance.

He highlighted the distinction between citizenship by investment and "Golden Visas," noting that while the latter offers residency, the St. Kitts and Nevis program provides full citizenship and enhanced global mobility.

The program is renowned for its rigorous due diligence and various investment options, including the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) focused on national development. St. Juste indicated that high-net-worth individuals are primarily drawn to the program for security and mobility benefits.

Recognized as the leading CBI program globally for five consecutive years, the program's success stems from transparency and a streamlined application process designed for investor convenience. St. Juste's goals for the upcoming year revolve around enhancing efficiency, promoting the program, and improving stakeholder engagement.

Tune in to the full episode to learn more about the latest updates on the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program!

