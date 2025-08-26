GOLD/FOREX
What’s wrong with Daniil Medvedev? US Open outburst raises concerns

Medvedev’s meltdown wasn’t about one call. It’s about a tennis career veering off course

Last updated:
Shyam A. Krishna, Acting Editor
2 MIN READ
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing to Benjamin Bonzi of France after the first round match of the 2025 US Open on August 24, 2025.
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing to Benjamin Bonzi of France after the first round match of the 2025 US Open on August 24, 2025.
AFP

Meltdowns happen in tennis. It’s a brutal sport that places enormous physical and emotional demands on players. Daniil Medvedev’s outburst during his first-round loss at the US Open wasn’t just another flare-up. It was the boiling over of a deeper crisis, an unravelling that’s been building for some time.

Medvedev, once hailed as the successor to Novak Djokovic’s throne, was dumped out of the tournament by Benjamin Bonzi. That in itself would have raised eyebrows. But it was the Russian’s tirade at chair umpire Greg Allensworth that stole the headlines.

After a photographer disrupted play, the umpire allowed Bonzi to replay his first serve. Medvedev erupted. It was messy and unsettling. He hadn’t lost the match yet, but you could see the danger signs. This wasn’t about one bad call; it was about a man whose confidence is in tatters.

That’s the real story. Medvedev isn’t just out of form — he’s mentally and emotionally drained. His results at the majors this year have been abysmal: one match win across four Grand Slams. That’s shocking for someone who lifted the US Open trophy in 2021 and was tipped to lead the next generation.

History of clashes with umpires

Tennis has a long history of confrontations with umpires. John McEnroe’s rant, “You can’t be serious”, is part of tennis folklore. Serena Williams had her infamous clash with the umpire during the 2018 US Open final. Even Novak Djokovic has snapped. But Medvedev’s situation feels different. It showed pure frustration and fragility.

The response from the tennis world has been telling. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker called the moment a “public meltdown” and said Medvedev needs professional help. Ace coach Brad Gilbert agreed. Patrick McEnroe suggested that Medvedev step away from the game and reset.

And frankly, he should. Or else, his career would spiral to a point of no return.

Look at others. Medvedev’s friend Andrey Rublev tours with a sports psychologist. Naomi Osaka took time away to protect her mental health. Medvedev can’t continue to implode.

He needs to stop and find things outside a tennis court that bring him joy. Because right now, his tennis isn’t just suffering. His well-being too.

This isn’t about one meltdown. This is a career at a crossroads. And the clock is ticking.

