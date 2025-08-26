That’s the real story. Medvedev isn’t just out of form — he’s mentally and emotionally drained. His results at the majors this year have been abysmal: one match win across four Grand Slams. That’s shocking for someone who lifted the US Open trophy in 2021 and was tipped to lead the next generation.

After a photographer disrupted play, the umpire allowed Bonzi to replay his first serve. Medvedev erupted. It was messy and unsettling. He hadn’t lost the match yet, but you could see the danger signs. This wasn’t about one bad call; it was about a man whose confidence is in tatters.

