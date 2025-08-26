GOLD/FOREX
Haircut drama: Alcaraz’s new look turns heads in US Open, Spaniard blames brother

World No 2 laughs off “terrible” trim as he powers into round two

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Reilly Opelka of the United States during the first round of the US Open on Monday.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Reilly Opelka of the United States during the first round of the US Open on Monday.
AP

Carlos Alcaraz turned up at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night with a drastic new look — the result of what he called a “botched trim” — before brushing past towering American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the US Open first round.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, sporting a severe crew cut, later revealed that the hairstyle was not by choice but by accident. “My brother just misunderstood the machine. He just cut it,” Alcaraz explained. “The only way to fix it was to shave it off. Some people like it, some don’t. I’m just laughing about it.”

Close friend Frances Tiafoe jokingly called the look “terrible,” but the Arthur Ashe crowd responded warmly when Alcaraz asked if they approved during his post-match interview. Grinning, he concluded, “I think they like it.”

On court, there was little to laugh about for Opelka. Despite his 6ft 11in frame and booming serve, the American found himself outplayed by the Spaniard’s movement and precision. “It was a really difficult one,” Alcaraz said. “Reilly is a tough player. I couldn’t get the rhythm I wanted, but I’m really happy with how I played today.”

A similar script

Alcaraz struck early with a break in the fifth game of the opening set and served out confidently. The second set proved tighter, with Opelka holding two break points at 3-3, but Alcaraz held firm and then pounced in the 11th game before closing it out. The third followed a similar script, with the Spaniard breaking late to take a 5-4 lead and sealing victory on his first match point with a forehand winner down the line.

The world No 2, who captured his maiden Grand Slam title in New York in 2022, is once again among the favourites. He will face Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round.

For now, though, it is his new look — rather than his fluent tennis — that is generating most of the chatter. And Alcaraz, relaxed and smiling, appears happy to let the haircut be part of the show.

A.K.S. Satish
A.K.S. Satish
