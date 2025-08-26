The 22-year-old Spaniard, sporting a severe crew cut, later revealed that the hairstyle was not by choice but by accident. “My brother just misunderstood the machine. He just cut it,” Alcaraz explained. “The only way to fix it was to shave it off. Some people like it, some don’t. I’m just laughing about it.”

On court, there was little to laugh about for Opelka. Despite his 6ft 11in frame and booming serve, the American found himself outplayed by the Spaniard’s movement and precision. “It was a really difficult one,” Alcaraz said. “Reilly is a tough player. I couldn’t get the rhythm I wanted, but I’m really happy with how I played today.”

Alcaraz struck early with a break in the fifth game of the opening set and served out confidently. The second set proved tighter, with Opelka holding two break points at 3-3, but Alcaraz held firm and then pounced in the 11th game before closing it out. The third followed a similar script, with the Spaniard breaking late to take a 5-4 lead and sealing victory on his first match point with a forehand winner down the line.

For now, though, it is his new look — rather than his fluent tennis — that is generating most of the chatter. And Alcaraz, relaxed and smiling, appears happy to let the haircut be part of the show.

