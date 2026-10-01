Sharjah Police facilities win age-friendly award for senior citizen access
Sharjah: Five Sharjah Police facilities have been recognised with the age-friendly buildings award, highlighting the force’s ongoing efforts to make its services and infrastructure more accessible, comfortable and inclusive for senior citizens.
The recognition was announced during the 15th senior citizens services forum, organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department under the theme “A dignified life and sustainable giving.” The award reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to designing and operating facilities that accommodate the needs of older residents while supporting their independence and wellbeing.
The honoured facilities include the main headquarters of Sharjah Police General Command, the embalming centre at the Department of Forensic Evidence and Laboratories, the Correctional Institution Administration building, Al Hamriyah Comprehensive Police Station, and Al Suyoh Comprehensive Police Station.
The achievement marks another step in Sharjah’s broader efforts to strengthen its reputation as an age-friendly city and ensure that public services remain accessible to all segments of society.
Sharjah Police said the recognition reflects years of work aimed at creating an institutional environment that responds to the needs of senior citizens and enables them to access services with greater ease.
The force has focused on providing facilities and service environments that offer comfort, convenience and accessibility, helping older residents navigate public services more independently. Such measures are designed not only to improve service delivery but also to encourage greater social participation and inclusion among senior citizens.
The initiative aligns with the Sharjah Government’s vision of enhancing the quality of life of older people by providing supportive environments that allow them to remain active members of the community while enjoying dignity, security and wellbeing.
The award also highlights the growing emphasis placed by government entities across the emirate on adopting age-friendly standards in public buildings and services.
By adapting facilities to better serve senior citizens, organisations contribute to creating a more inclusive urban environment and help remove barriers that may affect access to essential services.
For Sharjah Police, the recognition serves as both an achievement and a benchmark for future development. The force said the award will encourage further investment in upgrading facilities and expanding age-friendly practices across its various departments and police units.
Officials noted that integrating senior citizen-friendly standards into institutional operations remains a key part of efforts to deliver comprehensive services that respond to the needs of all members of society.
The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, along with several senior Sharjah Police officials.
Among those present were Major General Ibrahim Misbah Al Aajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations; Major General Dr. Ali Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services; Major General Omar Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports; and Brigadier Faisal bin Nassar, Director General of the General Department of Community Prevention and Protection.
The recognition underscores Sharjah Police’s commitment to delivering inclusive, high-quality services while supporting the long-term welfare, happiness and quality of life of senior citizens across the emirate.