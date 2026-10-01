The recognition was announced during the 15th senior citizens services forum, organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department under the theme “A dignified life and sustainable giving.” The award reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to designing and operating facilities that accommodate the needs of older residents while supporting their independence and wellbeing.

Among those present were Major General Ibrahim Misbah Al Aajil, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations; Major General Dr. Ali Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services; Major General Omar Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports; and Brigadier Faisal bin Nassar, Director General of the General Department of Community Prevention and Protection.

For Sharjah Police, the recognition serves as both an achievement and a benchmark for future development. The force said the award will encourage further investment in upgrading facilities and expanding age-friendly practices across its various departments and police units.

The initiative aligns with the Sharjah Government’s vision of enhancing the quality of life of older people by providing supportive environments that allow them to remain active members of the community while enjoying dignity, security and wellbeing.

The force has focused on providing facilities and service environments that offer comfort, convenience and accessibility, helping older residents navigate public services more independently. Such measures are designed not only to improve service delivery but also to encourage greater social participation and inclusion among senior citizens.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.