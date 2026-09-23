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Senior IRGC commander killed in clashes in southeast Iran

Brig. Hossein Zarifi killed during operation in Saravan near Iran’s border with Pakistan

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Senior IRGC commander Hossein Zarifi was killed in clashes with armed group in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan, highlighting ongoing unrest near Pakistan border.
Senior IRGC commander Hossein Zarifi was killed in clashes with armed group in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan, highlighting ongoing unrest near Pakistan border.
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Dubai: A senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed during an operation against armed men in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Brigadier General Hossein Zarifi, commander of the IRGC’s Shahid Sajjad Operational Base in Saravan, was killed in clashes with armed men in the Saravan area, according to a statement from the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force carried by Tasnim.

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The IRGC said five members of an armed group were killed and others arrested during the operation. It described those targeted as members of a militant group, but did not identify the organisation. The claims and casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tasnim reported that Iranian security forces had launched an operation against a safe house in the Jahadabad area of Saravan, saying armed men had gathered at the location.

Iran International, citing the Baloch rights group Haalvsh, reported that at least 13 members of the security forces were seriously wounded. There was no immediate independent confirmation of that figure.

Saravan, close to Iran’s border with Pakistan, has seen repeated clashes between Iranian security forces and armed groups. On September 12, the IRGC said three Iranian intelligence and security personnel and four suspected militants were killed during another operation in the area.

The IRGC said Zarifi had served for more than a decade in southern Sistan and Baluchestan. His funeral is due to be held in Saravan on Friday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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