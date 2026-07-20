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Iran Guards announce attack on 'enemy' command centre in Syria: IRNA agency

IRNA reports Iranian Guards targeting alleged enemy base in Syrian territory

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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This screen grab taken from video footage released on July 17, 2026 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)'s Sepah News website shows a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.
This screen grab taken from video footage released on July 17, 2026 by Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)'s Sepah News website shows a missile being launched from an undisclosed location towards US targets in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.
AFP

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a missile strike on what it described as an "enemy" special operations command centre in southeastern Syria, marking Tehran's first announced attack on Syrian territory since the regional war escalated earlier this year.

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In a statement reported by state news agency IRNA on Telegram, the Guards announced "a surprise attack on the enemy special operations command center in the Al-Tanf region of Syria in revenge for the blood of martyred soldiers of Iranshahr", a city in southeast Iran.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the attack targeted a US special operations command centre in the Al-Tanf area near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

The IRGC said the strike was launched in retaliation for the deaths of Iranian soldiers killed in a recent US missile attack on an army base in Iranshahr, in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Guards said the operation formed part of the 11th wave of what it calls "Operation Nasr-2", claiming it destroyed radar systems and military assets at the target.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Syria disputes Iranian claim

A Syrian military source denied that the al-Tanf base itself had been struck, saying missiles landed near the area without causing casualties or damage.

The US military has not publicly confirmed the Iranian account.

Earlier this year, Washington announced it had completed the withdrawal of American forces from the al-Tanf garrison, a strategically located base at the junction of Syria, Iraq and Jordan that for years served as a hub for US special operations and anti-Islamic State missions.

With inputs from AFP

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