IRGC hardliner Ahmad Vahidi 'eliminated' in Tehran strike — unconfirmed reports fuel debate over Iran’s military leadership

Speculation over Vahidi’s fate underscores rising risks for Iran’s military elite
Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, a hard-line Iranian general believed to have seized a place near Tehran's centre power has been reportedly "eliminated", unconfirmed reports show.
Vahidi, who heads Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, has become a major player in formulating Iran’s tough stance in negotiating a possible end to the war with the United States.
Believed to be part of a small clique in direct contact with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameini (who remains in hiding after being reportedly wounded in the Feb. 28 Israeli strikes), Vahidi is now subject of much speculation.
Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Vahidi was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike on Tehran.
Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed Vahidi’s death as of time of posting.
Independent verification of the reports remains unavailable.
The claims originated from several social media accounts and commentators monitoring the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran.
Vahidi has long been a controversial figure in regional politics and security affairs.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War states that Brig. Gen Ahmad Vahidi and his inner circle within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dominate Iran’s political and military decision-making.
Vahidi’s faction has reportedly "marginalised" civilian officials and is leading a hardline stance against compromises with the United States.
He has previously been associated with hardline rhetoric toward Israel, including threats cited by critics as evidence of the IRGC’s confrontational posture toward the Jewish state.
Military analysts and regional observers say that, if the reports are confirmed, Vahidi’s death would represent a significant blow to Iran’s security establishment.
The IRGC remains one of the most influential institutions within the Islamic Republic, overseeing military, intelligence and regional operations across the Middle East.
The reports have also renewed calls among some pro-Israel and anti-regime commentators for greater European support of U.S.-led efforts to counter the IRGC.
Advocates of a more aggressive approach argue that Western and European nations should increase pressure on Tehran and coordinate more closely against what they describe as destabilising Iranian activities throughout the region.
In April, Iranian state media and the IRGC confirmed the death of intelligence chief Majid Khademi during coordinated operations.
In the same sequence of operations and escalating regional engagements, Iran also confirmed the deaths of other high-level military and defense leaders, including:
Abdolrahim Mousavi: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Aziz Nasirzadeh: Iranian Defense Minister.
Mohammad Pakpour: IRGC Ground Forces Commander.
Reports of these casualties alongside other top Iranian leadership losses — including the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — emerged during intense US-Israeli operations.
Iran has also acknowledged the deaths of other senior military figures in recent months, including officials serving in key defence and command positions.
Those losses have fueled speculation about the effectiveness of ongoing Israeli and allied operations against Iran’s military leadership.
Wartime information is often difficult to verify in real time.
Claims regarding senior officials’ deaths frequently circulate online before governments or independent organizations are able to confirm them.