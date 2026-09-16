Ellington Properties, ADCB pioneer new off-plan and ready pre-approved home buying solutions

Ellington Properties and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have partnered to introduce pre-approved home financing solutions for ready and off-plan residential developments in Dubai, making it easier for eligible buyers to secure financing throughout the home-buying journey.

The partnership brings together ADCB's mortgage expertise and Ellington Properties' residential portfolio to provide eligible homebuyers with financing solutions for both off-plan and ready properties through a streamlined digital journey, supported by dedicated relationship managers. Customers will also benefit from competitive financing rates and an off-plan financing solution that offers annually renewable pre-approval until handover, providing greater flexibility and certainty throughout the construction period.

Flexible home financing solutions

As part of the off-plan offering, eligible Ellington Properties customers can obtain pre-approved financing of up to 50 per cent of a property's value. The 12-month pre-approval can be renewed annually until handover, helping customers secure financing for milestone and handover payments as construction progresses.

Eligible customers financing off-plan or ready developments can benefit, for a limited time, from very competitive ADCB interest/profit rates starting at 3.49 per cent a year fixed for three years, along with waived processing and valuation fees, making home financing more accessible by reducing upfront costs.

The agreement reflects the continued strength of Dubai's residential real estate market and growing demand for flexible home financing solutions. It brings together ADCB's differentiated financing capabilities and Ellington Properties' real estate sector expertise to support greater access to home ownership while contributing to Dubai's long-term vision for a dynamic and sustainable real estate sector.