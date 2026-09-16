GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Ellington Properties, ADCB pioneer new off-plan and ready pre-approved home buying solutions

Partnership offers customers competitive rates and flexible financing solutions

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
From left: Elie Naaman, Co-founder and CEO of Ellington Properties and Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties, with Hamad Budebes, Senior Division Head - Government Clients, ADCB, and Rashid Alshuhail, Senior Relationship Manager - Corporate Banking, Real Estate & Contracting Division, ADCB, during the partnership signing ceremony
From left: Elie Naaman, Co-founder and CEO of Ellington Properties and Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties, with Hamad Budebes, Senior Division Head - Government Clients, ADCB, and Rashid Alshuhail, Senior Relationship Manager - Corporate Banking, Real Estate & Contracting Division, ADCB, during the partnership signing ceremony

Ellington Properties and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have partnered to introduce pre-approved home financing solutions for ready and off-plan residential developments in Dubai, making it easier for eligible buyers to secure financing throughout the home-buying journey.

The partnership brings together ADCB's mortgage expertise and Ellington Properties' residential portfolio to provide eligible homebuyers with financing solutions for both off-plan and ready properties through a streamlined digital journey, supported by dedicated relationship managers. Customers will also benefit from competitive financing rates and an off-plan financing solution that offers annually renewable pre-approval until handover, providing greater flexibility and certainty throughout the construction period.

Flexible home financing solutions

As part of the off-plan offering, eligible Ellington Properties customers can obtain pre-approved financing of up to 50 per cent of a property's value. The 12-month pre-approval can be renewed annually until handover, helping customers secure financing for milestone and handover payments as construction progresses.

Eligible customers financing off-plan or ready developments can benefit, for a limited time, from very competitive ADCB interest/profit rates starting at 3.49 per cent a year fixed for three years, along with waived processing and valuation fees, making home financing more accessible by reducing upfront costs.

The agreement reflects the continued strength of Dubai's residential real estate market and growing demand for flexible home financing solutions. It brings together ADCB's differentiated financing capabilities and Ellington Properties' real estate sector expertise to support greater access to home ownership while contributing to Dubai's long-term vision for a dynamic and sustainable real estate sector.

– In association with Ellington Properties

Related Topics:
Native

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan had one school ‘flaw’, says Palash Sen

Shah Rukh Khan had one school ‘flaw’, says Palash Sen

2m read
The teenager was welcomed to the game in added-time

Gulf United teenager makes UAE First Division history

2m read
Age is not quite the same thing as ageing. The years accumulate, but the person looking out from behind the eyes still feels remarkably familiar.

When do we actually become senior citizens?

3m read
Why the best business plans challenge your assumptions?

Why the best business plans challenge your assumptions?

4m read