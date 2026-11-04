Meet Sarah Jukaku, Indian-origin wife of America's first Muslim senator, with roots in Karnataka

When Democrat Abdul El Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, the spotlight also fell on his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku — an American-born psychiatrist whose family roots stretch back to Bhatkal, a town about 140km from Mangaluru.

And for Bhatkal, a place thousands of kilometres from Michigan, the election has given residents a remarkable connection to Washington — through a granddaughter of the town who stood beside her husband as he made history.

His victory made him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate and kept the seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of Senator Gary Peters.

In an interview, he remarked that after being married into a South Indian family for 20 years, he had become thoroughly familiar with its culture.

According to USA Today and The American Bazaar, Sarah studied sociology and Near Eastern studies at the University of Michigan before earning a master's degree from the University of Oxford.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.