Meet Sarah Jukaku, Indian-origin wife of America's first Muslim senator, with roots in Karnataka

‘I might be more Indian than Arab,’ jokes US senator-elect about his South Indian family
Dubai: Thousands of kilometres from Washington, a coastal town in Karnataka has found an unexpected reason to celebrate a historic American election victory.
When Democrat Abdul El Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, the spotlight also fell on his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku — an American-born psychiatrist whose family roots stretch back to Bhatkal, a town about 140km from Mangaluru.
And while her husband has made history in American politics, Sarah has already made one thing clear about who calls the shots at home.
"Nobody tells him what to do, except me!" she joked at a campaign rally, drawing laughter from the audience.
It was a light-hearted glimpse into a marriage that has lasted two decades and brought together Egyptian-American and South Indian family traditions.
Sarah was born and raised in Michigan, but her family's story begins in Bhatkal, where her grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, was a prominent lawyer and public figure.
He served as deputy finance minister in the erstwhile Mysore State government under Chief Minister BD Jatti during the 1950s.
According to family accounts reported by Indian newspapers, Shamshuddin was among the region's pioneering legal professionals and played a significant role in Bhatkal's development.
He is remembered for helping bring electricity to the town and supporting improvements in roads, town planning and educational institutions.
His legacy remains visible through a building named in his honour by Anjuman Hami-e-Muslimeen, a charitable organisation that runs educational institutions in Bhatkal.
The family's roots lie in the Nawayath community, whose history reflects centuries of trade and cultural connections between coastal Karnataka and the Arab world.
Sarah's father, Dr Tayeb Jukaku, grew up in Bhatkal and studied medicine in Bengaluru before moving abroad.
After spending time in the Middle East, he settled in Michigan in the 1980s and built a career as a nephrologist, a specialist in kidney diseases.
Although Sarah grew up in America, her father ensured that his children remained connected to their Indian heritage.
Family visits to Bengaluru and Bhatkal helped maintain relationships with relatives and introduced the younger generation to their ancestral hometown.
Her cousin, Jukaku Shamshuddin Zia, who divides his time between Dubai and Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that the family continued to stay in touch through visits and a family WhatsApp group.
For relatives in Karnataka, El Sayed's victory has become a source of pride.
Sarah's own career is distinguished.
According to USA Today and The American Bazaar, Sarah studied sociology and Near Eastern studies at the University of Michigan before earning a master's degree from the University of Oxford.
She later graduated from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2015 and pursued a career in psychiatry.
She has worked in mental healthcare in Michigan and is associated with private psychiatric practice in Ann Arbor.
It was at the University of Michigan that she met Abdul El Sayed.
Both were involved in the university's Muslim Students' Association, and their friendship developed into a relationship.
The couple married in May 2006, when Sarah was 19.
They now have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.
After two decades of marriage, El-Sayed has developed a fondness for joking about his South Indian connections.
In an interview, he remarked that after being married into a South Indian family for 20 years, he had become thoroughly familiar with its culture.
"I might be more Indian than I am Arab," he joked.
On another occasion, he described himself as being surrounded by "desi women", referring affectionately to his wife and two daughters.
Sarah, meanwhile, was actively involved in his Senate campaign, appearing alongside him as he sought to make history in Michigan.
El Sayed, 42, a former public health official, defeated Republican Mike Rogers in one of the most closely watched contests of the November 3 midterm elections.
His victory made him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate and kept the seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of Senator Gary Peters.
The Democrat campaigned on reducing living costs, expanding healthcare and limiting corporate influence in politics.
But his election also carried a deeply personal significance for a family whose journey stretches from coastal Karnataka to America's political establishment.
For Sarah Jukaku, the moment brought together two worlds: the American state where she grew up and the Indian town that helped shape her family's history.
And for Bhatkal, a place thousands of kilometres from Michigan, the election has given residents a remarkable connection to Washington — through a granddaughter of the town who stood beside her husband as he made history.