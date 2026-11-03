Bus lanes, road shoulders also open to authorised drivers during emergencies
Dubai: Doctors authorised to respond to medical emergencies and drivers of certain essential service vehicles in the UAE may exceed speed limits by up to 40km/h on roads outside built-up areas under a ministerial decision setting out the circumstances in which they can be granted priority on roads.
The decision provides exemptions from three types of traffic violations when authorised drivers exercise road priority.
According to Arabic daily Al Khaleej newspaper, these include exceeding the speed limit by no more than 40km/h on roads outside built-up areas, using road shoulders and lanes designated for emergency vehicles when traffic is stationary or congested, and using designated bus lanes.
However, drivers must comply with traffic regulations, exercise caution around other road users and refrain from crossing red traffic lights. They must also observe posted speed limits near schools, hospitals and residential areas.
The decision identifies four categories of essential services eligible for road priority and sets out six obligations for authorised drivers, along with four conditions doctors must meet to qualify for emergency response permits.
The decision covers vehicles providing emergency medical response services for doctors, public road services operated by government entities or their contractors, vehicle recovery services travelling to the scene of an accident or breakdown, and traffic accident scene mapping services.
These vehicles may be granted priority in four circumstances: partial or general restrictions, traffic congestion or obstruction, emergencies and adverse weather conditions, and traffic accidents.
For doctors, priority applies to emergency medical response services at hospitals or healthcare facilities approved to receive patients when a rapid response is required.
These include medical emergencies and cases in which a doctor is called from one emirate to another.
Under the decision, authorised drivers exercising road priority are exempt from three categories of traffic violations.
The first concerns exceeding the legal speed limit by no more than 40km/h on roads outside built-up areas.
The second permits the use of road shoulders and lanes reserved for emergency vehicles when traffic is stationary or congested.
The third allows authorised drivers to use designated bus lanes.
These exemptions apply only when the conditions for exercising road priority are met.
The decision sets out six requirements for drivers of vehicles authorised to use road priority.
Drivers must complete a training course approved by the traffic enforcement or licensing authority before obtaining a road priority permit.
They must not use warning signs approved in the UAE unless they have obtained the required permit in accordance with the applicable provisions.
They must also comply with all traffic rules and exercise caution around other road users, particularly by not crossing red traffic lights because of the risk of serious accidents.
Authorised drivers must give way to fire emergency vehicles, vehicles transporting patients and injured people, police, civil defence and ambulances, as well as official motorcades travelling to carry out their duties.
They must also observe posted speed limits near schools, hospitals and residential areas.
Doctors seeking authorisation to use the emergency response service must meet four requirements.
They must belong to one of the essential medical specialties included in the service and approved by the committee established for that purpose.
They must also complete a training course approved by the traffic enforcement or licensing authority, obtain approval to use the service and hold a valid medical licence in the UAE.
The decision requires drivers of authorised essential service vehicles to notify the relevant operations room when providing the service.
Road priority must also be obtained through the traffic enforcement authority.
The requirements govern how essential service vehicles can exercise priority on UAE roads while complying with the safety obligations specified in the decision.