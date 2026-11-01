CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 exam dates, download link and latest updates

CBSE to release 2027 board exam timetable soon, students advised to stay updated
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the timetable for its 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. Students appearing for the 2026-27 academic session will be able to download the date sheet PDF from the board's official website, cbse.gov.in, once it is released.
Based on previous years' trends, the examinations are expected to be held in February and March 2027. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the date-sheet release date or the examination schedule.
The board has completed the regular submission window for the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026-27 academic session. The submission window with late fees also closed on October 30.
Last year, CBSE released the tentative Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetable on September 24, followed by the final date sheet on October 30.
The timetable will provide subject-wise examination dates, subject codes and timings for both classes. Students can expect details covering:
Class 10 main board examinations
Class 12 main board examinations
Class 10 second board examination
Class 12 supplementary examinations
Students should check the final timetable carefully and note the dates and timings for each subject.
CBSE has clarified that there will be no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern for the 2026-27 academic session. The passing criteria will also remain the same as those applicable during 2025-26.
Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass.
Those who do not meet the minimum passing requirement may be eligible for improvement or supplementary examinations, subject to CBSE rules.
Class 10 students can use the second board examination to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Class 12 students who fail to secure the required marks in the main examination can appear for supplementary examinations.
The second board examination for Class 10 was introduced from the 2026 academic session, in line with recommendations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Under this system, students get two opportunities to appear for board examinations during the academic year. The second examination gives eligible candidates another chance to improve their performance.
While waiting for the timetable, students can begin their preparation using CBSE's sample question papers for the 2026-27 academic session.
The board has released sample papers for Classes 10 and 12 on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. These can help students understand the examination format and practise questions.
The subject-wise syllabus for both classes is also available on the same website. Students should check the prescribed syllabus and examination guidelines while preparing for the board examinations.
Alongside the 2027 examination preparations, CBSE has issued a separate clarification on the structure of its 2028 Class 10 board examinations.
The clarification, issued on October 29, applies to students currently studying in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic year. It does not affect the current Class 10 batch appearing for the 2027 examinations.
Under the revised structure, students will appear for board examinations in five compulsory subjects:
Two languages
Mathematics
Science
Social science
They will study nine compulsory curricular subjects in total, including a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.
Students will have the option of taking an additional skill subject. This can help them meet the passing requirements if they fail in one of the three core subjects — mathematics, science or social science.
CBSE has outlined two vocational education options: school-based assessment through 'Kaushal Vikas' or a board examination in one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board.
These subjects include artificial intelligence, data science, information technology, financial markets, healthcare and design thinking.
Students opting for one of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear for a separate Class 10 board examination during the 2027-28 academic year. Their marks and grades will be reflected in the CBSE marksheet. Those who pass will also receive a certificate under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).
Students choosing 'Kaushal Vikas' will undergo school-based internal assessment. Those securing at least 33 per cent marks will receive a school certificate and will not need to appear for a separate board examination in the subject.
CBSE has also clarified that 'Individuals in Society' and the modules on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Class 9, as well as 'Environmental Education' in Class 10, will not be part of the curriculum for the specified batches.
Once the timetable is released, students can follow these steps to download the PDF:
Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.
Open the latest announcements or examination circulars section.
Look for the link titled 'CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet 2027'.
Open the examination timetable PDF.
Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and timing.
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Students should regularly check the official website for the date-sheet announcement and other examination-related updates.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is also expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examination timetables for 2027.
Based on the council's recent release pattern, students may expect the schedules around November 2026. However, CISCE has not confirmed an official release date.
Until CBSE announces the final timetable, students should continue preparing according to the prescribed syllabus and examination guidelines.
Once the date sheet is released, they can organise revision schedules around subject-wise examination dates and the gaps between papers. Students should rely on official CBSE announcements for confirmed dates, examination timings and any changes to the schedule.