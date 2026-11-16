Tighter schedules prompt schools to step up revision and exam preparation
Dubai: Less than 100 days remain until the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations, and schools across the UAE are entering a crucial preparation period, with revision sessions, mock examinations and additional academic support underway..
However, the closely scheduled examination dates have raised concerns among some students and parents, particularly over the limited time available to revise between certain subject papers.
The examinations, conducted by India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will begin on February 16, 2027. Class 10 examinations will continue until March 9, while Class 12 examinations will run until April 9.
With the examination timetable released on November 6, schools are now working towards completing their syllabuses before shifting their focus to intensive revision and pre-board assessments.
At Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai, the syllabus is expected to be completed by the end of November, followed by two rounds of mock examinations in December and January.
Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of DPS Dubai, said preparation begins long before students enter their board examination years.
“Throughout their schooling, we help them build a strong understanding of the concepts and learn to apply what they know. That foundation serves them well in the board exams and in international benchmarking assessments.”
She explained that completing the syllabus early allows students to familiarise themselves with the examination format and identify areas requiring further revision.
“We hold two rounds of mock exams, one in December and another in January, so students can practise under exam conditions and see where they need to focus their revision.”
The school also provides remedial classes for students who need additional academic support, alongside enrichment classes for those seeking more advanced learning opportunities.
However, Nandkeolyar acknowledged that preparation time is more constrained this year. “The schedule is a little tighter this year, but we’ll give students as much practice as possible in the time available. We want them to walk into the exam room feeling well prepared and confident in what they know.”
Back-to-back exams raise concerns
At Woodlem Park School in Ajman, students and parents have raised concerns about the limited gaps between certain examinations, particularly when subject papers are scheduled on consecutive days.
“The primary concern raised by students and parents is the scheduling of examinations, particularly the limited gap between certain subject papers. They feel that additional preparation time between these papers would help them revise more effectively and manage examination stress,” said Bhanu Sharma, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Ajman.
“They feel that additional preparation time between these papers would help them revise more effectively and manage examination stress.”
Sharma said schools must address these concerns while working within CBSE's prescribed examination timetable.
“The main challenge is addressing students’ concerns about closely scheduled examinations while working within the board-prescribed examination timetable. Schools are supporting students through structured revision plans, additional academic guidance and counselling to help them prepare confidently and manage examination pressure.”
Preparations also follow a year in which CBSE's evaluation process faced scrutiny. The introduction of on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets in 2026 drew criticism following allegations of technical problems, marking inaccuracies and discrepancies in marks awarded.
The concerns raised questions about the accuracy and transparency of the evaluation process, although the reported problems do not establish that all results were affected.
However, not all UAE schools have reported concerns from parents about the marking system.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the school had not received complaints about CBSE's evaluation process. “As for the CBSE evaluation process, no parent has approached us with any concern about corrections or marking, so there is nothing to report.”
She also cautioned against placing excessive pressure on students ahead of board examinations.
“We don't see any real challenge in preparing our Class 10 and 12 students. The board examination is simply another external assessment, and when the calendar is well planned, classes are held regularly, and students are regular in attendance and diligent with their assignments, the preparation takes care of itself.”
Singh said schools should focus on maintaining a supportive environment rather than increasing anxiety around examinations. “We would rather keep the atmosphere calm and reassuring than create panic, and let our children do their best, as they would in any other assessment.”