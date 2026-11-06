CBSE announces 2027 Class 10, 12 board exam dates

Students get 101 days to prepare before the examinations begin on February 16
Dubai: India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the timetable for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, with both sets of exams beginning on February 16.
All examinations will start at 10.30am. The Class 10 exams will end on March 9, while the Class 12 examinations will continue until April 9.
The datesheet was released on November 6, giving students 101 days to prepare for the exams.
According to CBSE, more than 2.65 million students have registered for the Class 10 examinations, while over 1.98 million students are expected to take the Class 12 exams.
Class 10 students will be examined in 83 subjects, while the Class 12 timetable covers 121 subjects.
CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board had released the schedule well in advance to give students sufficient time to plan their preparation.
“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations,” he said.
While preparing the datesheet, the CBSE considered more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that students would not have examinations for two subjects on the same day.
The Board said it had also provided sufficient gaps between exams for subjects commonly taken together by Class 10 and Class 12 students.
It added that the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students had been taken into account. The aim was to complete the board exams before these entrance tests begin, giving students enough time to prepare.
The number of students appearing at each examination centre on a particular day was also considered to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.
The Board said the timetable had been planned to reduce the time teachers would need to be away from their schools for the evaluation of answer scripts.