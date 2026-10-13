CBSE announces Class 12 special exam schedule for students in conflict-hit Gulf countries

Students can download admit cards with their original application login
Dubai: Class 12 students in the UAE and other Gulf countries who were unable to take their CBSE board exams earlier this year will sit the papers between October 23 and 28, the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced.
The board released the timetable in a circular dated October 8, signed by Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj. Admit cards are available for download from October 12, using the same login candidates used to apply.
The special exams are open to students who want to improve on the marks they received under the board’s special assessment scheme. CBSE introduced that scheme in March after the conflict in the region forced it to call off Class 12 papers in 40 subjects, 20 of them academic, across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iran.
Under the scheme, results for regular Class 12 candidates in the region were declared on May 13, at the same time as those for students in India and elsewhere. Students who were not satisfied with their assessed marks were given the option to appear in person for the subjects that could not be held.
In September, CBSE asked interested candidates to register through the List of Candidates (LOC) for the papers they wished to take. The board said it has set up one exam centre in each country, based on those submissions. Marks scored in the special exams will be final and will replace those awarded under the assessment scheme.
The exams open on Friday, October 23, with Political Science, Economics, Mathematics and Applied Mathematics. On Saturday, October 24, students will take Psychology and Business Studies, along with Physical Activity Trainer, which runs for two hours from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
After a break on Sunday, the schedule resumes on Monday, October 26, with Biology, Information Technology, Marketing and Multimedia, while Artificial Intelligence will also be held that day in a two-hour slot from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Home Science, Informatics Practices and Computer Science follow on Tuesday, October 27.
The exams conclude on Wednesday, October 28, with English Core. All other papers run from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
Candidates can check the full schedule and further updates on the official website, cbse.gov.in.