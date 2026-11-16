Makers defend creative vision as Suryaa faces release postponement
Dubai: Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has been postponed, with the makers deciding against its scheduled November 20 theatrical release as the movie awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The delay comes amid objections from members of the medical fraternity over the film's portrayal of doctors. The controversy has also reached the Delhi High Court, where petitions have raised concerns about scenes in the film's promotional material.
The makers have said they want the film to reach audiences as originally envisioned and are unwilling to compromise its creative vision. A new release date will be announced after the certification process is completed.
Confirming the postponement, the film's team said the movie had not yet completed the CBFC certification process. It also appealed to the media and members of the medical fraternity to watch the entire film before forming opinions based on its teaser or promotional clips.
In an official statement, presenter Kamal Mukut said the makers remained confident about the film's story and its message.
"Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. Unfortunately, an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed," he said.
Mukut added that the team respected the certification process but wanted to protect the film's creative integrity.
The makers also clarified that the film was not intended to portray the medical profession negatively. According to the team, its narrative focuses on corruption, exploitation and organized malpractice by certain individuals rather than making a generalization about doctors.
They stressed that the film does not seek to discredit medical professionals who serve patients with honesty and dedication.
The team also argued that a few seconds of promotional footage cannot adequately represent the characters, storyline or overall message of a feature film.
The postponement follows objections from members of the medical fraternity, who have raised concerns about the portrayal of doctors in the film's teaser and trailer.
Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court declined to entertain a separate public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the film's release, observing that a similar petition was already being heard by another bench.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said there was no need to consider another petition on the same issue. It asked the petitioners to join the ongoing proceedings while allowing them to raise their concerns with the relevant authorities.
The earlier petition was heard on November 2, when a single-judge bench issued notices to the authorities seeking their responses.
Filed by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the petition alleged that the film portrays doctors working in private hospitals as corrupt and glorifies violence against medical professionals.
The petitioners also objected to certain scenes in the trailer, arguing that they could create a negative impression of the medical fraternity and potentially affect public law and order.
They sought the intervention of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC, asking authorities to examine the allegedly objectionable scenes and dialogues and direct the filmmakers to modify or remove them.
Presented by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, which received a positive response from critics and audiences.
The Hindi adaptation brings the original story to a wider audience while retaining its emotional depth and investigative elements.
With the release now postponed, audiences will have to wait for the CBFC's decision and the makers' announcement of a new theatrical date.