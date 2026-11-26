The stars of the prison thriller talk to Gulf News about their new film, Pratap
Dubai: He was the good cop, the decorated one, the system's favourite. Then, one day, he wasn't.
That is the premise of Pratap, which opened in UAE cinemas on November 20, with Amit Sadh as the officer who ends up behind bars and Esha Deol as Poonam, the wife left to hold a family together under the media glare.
It's a setup that could easily have gone gory. Both actors say it doesn't.
'The violence is within'
"There are many kinds of violence: mental, physical, verbal," says Sadh. "Here, the violence is within self."
The film, he explains, is not interested in spectacle. It wants to know what becomes of a man who was very good at his job once he is no longer the favourite.
"What happens to a cop like this when he's imprisoned? What happens to his family? What happens to his wife?" he asks. "How does she cope? How does she handle the media?"
For Sadh, the pull of the story is the fall, and the question that follows it.
"Everybody who makes a mistake is not a criminal," he says. "Everybody makes a mistake. Some people are lucky that they don't get caught. You are only wrong when you are caught."
Then comes the part that hooked him. "Does life offer you an opportunity to climb back? Do you have the courage and the grit required to climb back? Are you able to climb back and redeem yourself?" he says. "This interests me in life, and I find that in Pratap."
Deol, meanwhile, knows how quickly the public turns. Asked about a culture that relishes watching people tumble, she doesn't flinch.
"You don't have to reach that level to be torn apart," she says. "You have to accept the fact that we are existing in times like this."
Deol keeps the details of Poonam close, but the outline is striking.
"She is definitely a woman whose sweet little world falls apart, and it's an opportunity, through a hard-hitting moment, to revisit her identity before she became so-and-so's wife and mother," she says.
She hopes women in the audience will take something home. "That journey of a woman and the choices she makes, how she handles it, is very interesting to play. For women to watch also, they will have a couple of good takeaways."
Heart at home
The role also arrives at a particular point in Deol's life. After taking a break from films when her daughters were small, she says motherhood still decides what she accepts.
"I wanted to be present 24/7. I'm one of those mothers," she says. "If someone's going to offer me a film and say we have a 40-day outdoor with the meatiest role, I'll probably not do it now. My heart is here with them."
That perspective shapes how she weighs any single release, this one included. "I don't take my work to a level where it's going to be life-defining," she says. "Life is to be lived, and every day we experience moments which define us and our next day."
Sadh, who has no interest in calling the work hard, offers a different image.
"As an actor, you're like a chef. You have to put the right ingredients at the right time," he says. "It's not challenging. It's fulfilling. It's liberating."
Deol says the pair, who hadn't worked together before, found common ground on set. "He's one of the more intellectually fun co-stars," she says. "You can talk beyond films with him."
Asked if thinking so much makes him a misfit in Bollywood, Sadh has a simple reply. "Be authentic. There's nothing to prove to anybody."
He is equally generous about his co-star. "I get a masterclass from her every day," he says. "She's so truthful to herself, and she speaks her mind with so much flair."
Pratap is produced by Dubai-based Pradeep Rangwani and written and directed by Sachin Saraf. The cast also includes Seema Biswas, Milind Gunaji and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
For Deol, the Dubai connection stood out. "Who knew I'd do a film with someone who lives in Dubai and who produced this film and who's such a lovely gentleman?" she says.
Sadh, whose earlier work came through big studios and streaming platforms, says he chose this smaller production on faith. "I just had trust in these people," he says.
Both have a message for readers here.
"It's one of the most beautiful places on earth," says Sadh of the UAE. "I would really love for you guys in UAE to watch Pratap."
Deol puts it plainly. "I'm sure you all will take some time out and go and give this film a watch," she says, "because it's worth it."
Pratap is now showing in UAE cinemas.