Dubai: He was the good cop, the decorated one, the system's favourite. Then, one day, he wasn't.

That is the premise of Pratap, which opened in UAE cinemas on November 20, with Amit Sadh as the officer who ends up behind bars and Esha Deol as Poonam, the wife left to hold a family together under the media glare.

It's a setup that could easily have gone gory. Both actors say it doesn't.

'The violence is within'

"There are many kinds of violence: mental, physical, verbal," says Sadh. "Here, the violence is within self."

The film, he explains, is not interested in spectacle. It wants to know what becomes of a man who was very good at his job once he is no longer the favourite.

"What happens to a cop like this when he's imprisoned? What happens to his family? What happens to his wife?" he asks. "How does she cope? How does she handle the media?"