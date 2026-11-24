Hema Malini pays heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra on his first death anniversary
Dubai: Actor and politician Hema Malini has remembered her late husband, legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, with an emotional tribute marking the first anniversary of his death, describing him as her “everything” and saying his absence continues to leave an enormous void in her life.
In a heartfelt post on X on November 24, Malini reflected on the year since losing the veteran actor, recalling the special place he held in her life.
“Not just my husband – he was my everything – my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence,” she wrote.
Malini described Dharmendra as a remarkable human being whose success never distanced him from his roots. Despite reaching the pinnacle of stardom, she said, he remained humble, warm and generous towards others.
She also reflected on the pain of losing him, acknowledging that although she understands the Bhagavad Gita's teachings about the immortality and rebirth of the soul, the spiritual belief has not made his absence any easier to bear.
“The Bhagavad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence,” she wrote.
The actor-politician also thanked Dharmendra's millions of admirers for remembering him and sharing their affection through messages and tributes.
Her post was accompanied by four photographs of the couple together.
Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol, died on November 24, 2025, aged 89. Fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, he enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films.
His celebrated filmography included classics such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini were also one of Hindi cinema's most popular on-screen pairs, sharing the screen in films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl.
The couple married on May 2, 1980, and had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.