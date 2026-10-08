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Sachin Tendulkar shares how he will remember Nana Patekar after actor's death

Cricket legend Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to actor Nana Patekar

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sachin Tendulkar and Nana Patekar
Sachin Tendulkar and Nana Patekar
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Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death at the age of 75, remembering him for his straightforward personality and honesty both on and off screen.

Patekar died in Goa on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved. 

Tendulkar took to social media to share a personal tribute, recalling the qualities he admired in the acclaimed actor.

“I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person,” the Indian cricket legend wrote on X. “His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played.”

Tendulkar continued by revealing how he is “very sad” to hear about Patekar’s passing. “My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” the 53-year-old ended.

Tendulkar and Patekar had crossed paths publicly before. The two were among the prominent personalities who attended the CRPF Half Marathon at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in October 2014. Tendulkar flagged off the event, while Patekar was among the actors who supported the initiative. 

The former India captain had also spoken about Patekar’s work in the past. In a 2004 interview, Tendulkar listed the actor among his favourite film stars, highlighting the admiration he had for his performances. 

Tendulkar was among several prominent cricketers to mourn Patekar’s passing. Virat Kohli also paid tribute to the late actor. Ajinkya Rahane remembered Patekar as a remarkable actor whose work had inspired and entertained generations. His demise has drawn condolences from across the country.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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