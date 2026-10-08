Tendulkar was among several prominent cricketers to mourn Patekar’s passing. Virat Kohli also paid tribute to the late actor . Ajinkya Rahane remembered Patekar as a remarkable actor whose work had inspired and entertained generations. His demise has drawn condolences from across the country.

The former India captain had also spoken about Patekar’s work in the past. In a 2004 interview, Tendulkar listed the actor among his favourite film stars, highlighting the admiration he had for his performances.

Tendulkar and Patekar had crossed paths publicly before. The two were among the prominent personalities who attended the CRPF Half Marathon at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in October 2014. Tendulkar flagged off the event, while Patekar was among the actors who supported the initiative.

“I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person,” the Indian cricket legend wrote on X. “His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played.”

Patekar died in Goa on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved.

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death at the age of 75, remembering him for his straightforward personality and honesty both on and off screen.

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