Social media buzz on Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol dismissed as false
Dubai: Rumours linking Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar to actor Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol in a possible 2027 wedding have been dismissed as baseless, with sources firmly denying the claims circulating on social media.
Speculation about a possible relationship between Sara and Rajveer gained traction online, with viral posts suggesting that the two were preparing to get married next year. Some posts also claimed that Rajveer had been sending expensive gifts to Sara, adding to the online chatter.
However, sources familiar with the matter have rejected the reports, saying there is no truth to the wedding speculation and that the Tendulkar family has made no such announcement.
“There is no truth to these claims, and there has been no such announcement or confirmation from the Tendulkar family,” a source said.
The source further described the reports as completely unsubstantiated and cautioned against treating them as factual information. In a particularly strong denial, the source said Sara had not even met the person she was being linked to.
The rumours appear to have originated on social media platforms, including Reddit, before being widely shared elsewhere. However, neither Sara nor the Tendulkar or Deol families have confirmed any relationship or wedding plans.
The speculation has attracted attention because of the prominent sporting and film families involved. Sara is the daughter of former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, while Rajveer is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and the grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra.
The episode has once again highlighted how unverified claims can spread rapidly online and appear credible through repeated sharing.
Sources have urged people not to mistake viral social media posts for confirmed information, particularly when they involve the personal lives of public figures.
For now, there is no verified evidence of a relationship or wedding plans between Sara and Rajveer, and the reported 2027 marriage remains an unfounded social media rumour.
With inputs from Agencies