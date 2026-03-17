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‘A shame’: Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra's omission from Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment

The actress noted that Dharmendra's influence went far beyond Mumbai borders

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
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The 98th Academy Awards may have been a night of much fun and cheer, but for fans of Indian cinema, it left a bitter taste. While the televised "In Memoriam" segment honoured global icons, one of many towering figures were notably missing from the screen, including the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra.

While Dharmendra was eventually listed in the extended tribute on the Oscars’ official website, his absence from the live broadcast sparked a reaction from his wife, actress Hema Malini.

'It’s a shame'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Hema Malini didn't mince words. She labeled the omission a "shame," noting that her late husband’s influence stretched far beyond the borders of Mumbai.

"It is a shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world," she said. "Dharamji was known and recognised everywhere."

Hema Malini suggested that while the snub is disappointing for the fans, Dharmendra himself probably wouldn't have lost a wink of sleep over it. Throughout his storied career, the veteran actor was famously under-awarded despite his massive box-office pull and emotional connection with the audience. Just weeks prior, the 79th British Academy Film Awards included Dharmendra in their live tribute, honouring him alongside other global greats.

Hema Malini also noted that awards often eluded them both, mentioning her own acclaimed performances in Lal Patthar and Meera as examples of work that went unrecognised by major juries.

While Dharmendra and fellow veteran Manoj Kumar were relegated to the website's digital list, the televised broadcast featured a poignant tribute to stars like Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, Gene Hackman, and Val Kilmer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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