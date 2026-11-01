Dubai man takes 224 A380 flights, brings luxury cabin home

Aviation enthusiast Arun Rajagopal recreates the experience of flying in his living room
The welcome begins with a scented towel, personally handed over by the host. Soft airline boarding music plays in the background. Plush leather seats, aircraft-style windows, an entertainment screen and carefully arranged airline accessories complete the experience.
But there is no aircraft, no cabin crew and no destination.
This is a section of Arun Rajagopal’s living room in Dubai, which he has transformed into the living area of The Residence, Etihad Airways’ exclusive three-room suite aboard its Airbus A380.
The cream leather seating, sliding partition, storage compartments and carefully arranged accessories bring the atmosphere of one of commercial aviation’s most luxurious cabins into his home.
For most people, installing an aircraft cabin in their living room would be an extraordinary indulgence. For Rajagopal, it seems a perfectly natural thing to do.
“My living space reflects my passion for aviation. I know this is not the real thing, but it is as close as the real thing would be on the ground.”
After all, this is a man who has flown aboard an Airbus A380 224 times, travelled approximately 1.16 million kilometres on the double-decker aircraft and spent more than 60 days of his life in the air on it.
He has flown on 97 individual A380s — nearly four out of every 10 of the 251 delivered to airlines worldwide — and travelled to 59 destinations across six continents aboard the aircraft.
Yet the numbers, remarkable as they are, tell only part of the story.
“It’s not just about aviation. It’s about passion, if you have any passion, how deep can you go into it?” Rajagopal says, explaining why he continues to pursue an interest that began in childhood.
“This is probably my greatest passion in life.”
That passion has taken him around the world. It has also inspired him to bring an extraordinary piece of the flying experience into his home.
Etihad introduced The Residence in 2014 - an accommodation featuring a private living room, separate bedroom and shower room, offering an experience far removed from conventional commercial aviation.
Rajagopal has travelled in The Residence seven times.
His installation recreates its living area, with distinctive seating, sliding privacy doors and a range of carefully selected accessories.
Bringing it together took considerable effort.
“The installation at home took only a day, but the whole process took about a year. I was so excited bringing the sky home.”
The project began with his admiration for the distinctive leather sofa on the aircraft. But the idea grew into something much more ambitious: creating an entire living area that would function inside his apartment.
Wings Craft, a UAE-based specialist aviation upcycling company, spent nearly a year restoring and adapting the installation.
The work involved far more than simply arranging furniture. Aircraft cabins use sophisticated electrical and mechanical systems, and many fittings depend on equipment built into the aircraft.
The entertainment screen proved particularly challenging. Wings Craft had to find a suitable television and make it work within a space designed for a specialised inflight entertainment system.
The sliding doors, lighting and other features also required careful attention.
As Rajagopal guides us around the cabin, he points out its many features, explaining the purpose of different compartments, how the doors operate and how closely the finished arrangement resembles the onboard experience.
Souvenirs and memorabilia from his journeys, including objects connected to aircraft that have particular significance for him, are on display.
This includes the parking brake of an A380 and the wheel of an A380 that has been upcycled into a coffee table.
But while the recreated aircraft cabin occupies a prominent place in his home, Rajagopal does not intend to turn his apartment into a public attraction. He prefers to enjoy his passion quietly, surrounded by the things he loves. “To be surrounded by all these aviation memorabilia and collector’s items gives me a lot of energy,” he says.
Rajagopal’s love of aviation began long before he had the means to travel frequently.
He remembers his first flight at the age of seven and can still recall the food served onboard.
As a child, he collected boarding passes and inflight magazines. The sights, sounds and atmosphere of flying fascinated him.
The interest stayed with him as he grew older. Once he started earning, he could travel more frequently, turning a childhood fascination into an increasingly serious pursuit. “Last year I did 100 flights, and it gives me a lot of joy. it’s a great way for me to recharge.”
But some of his strongest memories come from a time when the experiences he now enjoys seemed far beyond his reach.
He recalls seeing an Airbus A380 at London’s Heathrow Airport when the double-decker jet was still relatively new.
Looking at the enormous aircraft, he thought he might never have the opportunity to fly aboard one.
His first A380 flight came on March 11, 2009.
He travelled in economy class and remembers feeling delighted simply to be onboard. He was not particularly concerned about where he sat. Being on the aircraft was enough.
The premium cabins on the upper deck seemed another world.
Today, 95.5 per cent of his A380 flights have been in premium cabins. “I have been lucky to be part of the life story of the A380. When it is gone, people will miss it,” he says.
But Rajagopal has not forgotten how excited he felt on those early journeys.
For him, the A380 represents more than a remarkable aircraft. It reflects how far he has travelled from the young man who once watched it from a distance.
For most people, flying is a means of getting somewhere.
Rajagopal approaches it differently.
“I like to spend time on flights,” he says. “The destination is often secondary. What matters is the journey itself.”
He describes a favourite trip from Dubai to Colombo via Male that allows him to spend hours aboard an aircraft and return home without taking a conventional holiday.
He can leave Dubai, enjoy the airport experience and the flight, and return to sleep in his own bed.
On another occasion, he flew from Dubai to Milan, continued to New York and then returned on the same service, completing three flight sectors in roughly 24 hours.
Why would anyone travel so far without stopping to enjoy the destination?
“The flight is the attraction and the journey is the destination,” Rajagopal says.
He enjoys almost everything associated with being aboard an aircraft, from the sounds of its systems to the views offered by external cameras.
“I never watch movies on a flight. I only watch the camera or the map,” he says.
He prefers watching the moving map that tracks the aircraft’s progress or following the journey through cameras positioned around the plane.
He also pays close attention to the sounds of flight. He recognises the distinctive noises associated with different aircraft and different stages of a journey.
Even a few additional minutes in the air can make him happy.
He records flight durations and compares them with previous journeys. Where another passenger might celebrate an early arrival, Rajagopal sometimes welcomes the opportunity to spend a little longer onboard.
He rarely sleeps for long during flights. Even when travelling in first class, he prefers to remain awake and absorb the experience.
Music forms another part of his personal flying routine. He has playlists for different stages of the journey, including taxiing and take-off.
These rituals may appear unusual, but they help explain why hundreds of flights have not diminished his enthusiasm.
Rajagopal’s passion has also made him an enthusiastic collector of inaugural A380 flights.
He has flown on 61 inaugural flights, of which 49 have been on the A380.
That means more than one in every five of his A380 journeys has been an inaugural flight.
Rather than repeatedly travelling between a handful of major cities, he has deliberately followed the expansion of the aircraft’s route network.
Sometimes that involves complicated itineraries.
The effort is worthwhile because each journey becomes part of his personal aviation history.
His records reveal the extraordinary scale of his travels.
He has flown on 97 individual A380s, visited 59 destinations across six continents and travelled on 114 different city pairs.
His most frequently flown aircraft is A6-EEX, which he has boarded eight times.
He even knows which seat he has occupied most often: 2A, on 13 occasions.
On a single day in 2022, he completed three A380 sectors covering 22,148 kilometres.
He has celebrated seven birthdays aboard aircraft and his enthusiasm shows no sign of diminishing.
His next goals are to fly on his 100th individual A380 and complete his 50th inaugural A380 service.
So how does Rajagopal afford to fly so frequently, often in business or first class?
“I pay for my personal travels and spend considerable time researching fares and planning itineraries. I use this for my joy and would like to keep it this way as much as possible.” He uses loyalty miles, looks for favourable ticket prices and chooses multi-sector journeys that maximise his time in the air.
2025 was a record year for his flying adventures. Rajagopal flew 100 commercial flights across 31 airlines, covering 58 airports, 85 routes and 50 countries. He travelled on 26 different aircraft types, notching 233,000 kilometres, that is 5.8x trips around the Earth.
Such trips require careful organisation, particularly because he must balance them with his professional commitments.
Rajagopal has a demanding job and plans his travels around available leave, weekends and work responsibilities.
Some months involve extensive flying. During others, he may hardly travel at all.
After hundreds of flights, what still makes a journey special?
“As a child, the novelty of flying was enough. Later, the aircraft, food and comforts of premium cabins became part of the attraction. Today, I place importance on the people who make a journey memorable. The one thing I look forward to these days is the service - how people take care of you from the first touch point.”
He appreciates cabin crew who take genuine pride in their work and deliver hospitality with warmth and attention.
A luxurious seat or elaborate meal may impress, but he believes a good human interaction can leave a more lasting memory.
Rajagopal recalls flying on an ageing aircraft operated by Myanmar Airways International and enjoying an exceptionally good experience because of the crew’s hospitality.
The journey reinforced his belief that the quality of a flight cannot always be measured by the age of the aircraft or the sophistication of its cabin.
Rajagopal has watched the Airbus A380 evolve from an exciting new aircraft into one of commercial aviation’s most recognisable passenger jets.
He followed its early expansion, the introduction of new routes, the disruption caused by the pandemic and the subsequent retirement or return to service of various aircraft.
Airbus ended production of the A380 in 2021.
Five of the individual A380s Rajagopal has flown have already been retired.
His travel records therefore reflect more than his personal journeys. They also document the changing history of an aircraft that has occupied a special place in his life.
Living in Dubai has helped him pursue his passion. The city’s extensive international air connections and its position as a global aviation hub have given him access to an exceptional range of destinations.
For Rajagopal, the A380 has become a symbol of ambition and possibility.
The young man who once stood at Heathrow wondering whether he would ever fly aboard the aircraft has now travelled on nearly 40 per cent of all A380s delivered to airlines worldwide.
And, remarkably, he still looks forward to every journey. “If I have a flight tomorrow, I treat it like my first flight.”
Rajagopal’s passion for the A380 has received industry recognition. He was featured in the aviation documentary “The Battle of the Giant Planes” where he shared his perspectives as an A380 enthusiast.
Back in Rajagopal’s Dubai apartment, the recreated airline cabin offers a glimpse into what that enthusiasm means to him.
He can sit in surroundings that recall some of his most memorable journeys, watch television, entertain guests or simply enjoy the atmosphere of a luxury cabin.
Every detail reflects a fascination that has endured for decades.
Yet the installation has not reduced his desire to travel.
His 100th individual A380 and 50th inaugural A380 flight remain tantalisingly close.
For most people, the best part of a flight is arriving at the destination.
For Rajagopal, the joy has always been in the journey.
And now, when he is between flights, he can enjoy a little of that experience without leaving home.
The boarding music plays softly. The seats are ready.
Only this time, there is no departure announcement to follow.