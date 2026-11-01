Dubai man takes 224 A380 flights, brings luxury cabin home

That passion has taken him around the world. It has also inspired him to bring an extraordinary piece of the flying experience into his home.

“It’s not just about aviation. It’s about passion, if you have any passion, how deep can you go into it?” Rajagopal says, explaining why he continues to pursue an interest that began in childhood.

He has flown on 97 individual A380s — nearly four out of every 10 of the 251 delivered to airlines worldwide — and travelled to 59 destinations across six continents aboard the aircraft.

After all, this is a man who has flown aboard an Airbus A380 224 times, travelled approximately 1.16 million kilometres on the double-decker aircraft and spent more than 60 days of his life in the air on it.

“My living space reflects my passion for aviation. I know this is not the real thing, but it is as close as the real thing would be on the ground.”

As Rajagopal guides us around the cabin, he points out its many features, explaining the purpose of different compartments, how the doors operate and how closely the finished arrangement resembles the onboard experience.

The project began with his admiration for the distinctive leather sofa on the aircraft. But the idea grew into something much more ambitious: creating an entire living area that would function inside his apartment.

But while the recreated aircraft cabin occupies a prominent place in his home, Rajagopal does not intend to turn his apartment into a public attraction. He prefers to enjoy his passion quietly, surrounded by the things he loves. “To be surrounded by all these aviation memorabilia and collector’s items gives me a lot of energy,” he says.

The interest stayed with him as he grew older. Once he started earning, he could travel more frequently, turning a childhood fascination into an increasingly serious pursuit. “Last year I did 100 flights, and it gives me a lot of joy. it’s a great way for me to recharge.”

Today, 95.5 per cent of his A380 flights have been in premium cabins. “I have been lucky to be part of the life story of the A380. When it is gone, people will miss it,” he says.

He travelled in economy class and remembers feeling delighted simply to be onboard. He was not particularly concerned about where he sat. Being on the aircraft was enough.

For him, the A380 represents more than a remarkable aircraft. It reflects how far he has travelled from the young man who once watched it from a distance.

“I pay for my personal travels and spend considerable time researching fares and planning itineraries. I use this for my joy and would like to keep it this way as much as possible.” He uses loyalty miles, looks for favourable ticket prices and chooses multi-sector journeys that maximise his time in the air.

“As a child, the novelty of flying was enough. Later, the aircraft, food and comforts of premium cabins became part of the attraction. Today, I place importance on the people who make a journey memorable. The one thing I look forward to these days is the service - how people take care of you from the first touch point.”

The journey reinforced his belief that the quality of a flight cannot always be measured by the age of the aircraft or the sophistication of its cabin.

The young man who once stood at Heathrow wondering whether he would ever fly aboard the aircraft has now travelled on nearly 40 per cent of all A380s delivered to airlines worldwide.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.