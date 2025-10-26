Emirates at 40: Fun stunts over the years that made us go awwww

Yes, we are including that infamous Burj Khalifa climb
When you think of Emirates, you probably imagine luxury cabins, world-class service, and fleets of A380 superjumbos gracefully connecting continents. But beyond the gleaming planes and plush lounges, Emirates has a playful, audacious side that loves to push boundaries — both on the ground and in the sky. From viral marketing stunts to futuristic cabin innovations, the airline has created some truly unforgettable, jaw-dropping moments over the years. Here’s a roundup of five of Emirates’ most fun, unusual, and downright audacious stunts — proof that flying with Emirates is never just ordinary.
When: 2015
In a stunt that had aviation enthusiasts gasping and Googling “how did they not crash?”, Emirates teamed up with Jetman Dubai to have two jetpack-wearing daredevils fly in formation with an A380. The synchronized aerial ballet was so smooth, it looked like a CGI sequence — but it was all real, and it left the internet buzzing.
When: 2016
Emirates took in-flight luxury to a whole new level by introducing moisturising pajamas for First Class passengers. These sleepwear sets were infused with microcapsules that released skin-nourishing ingredients, ensuring passengers woke up refreshed and hydrated — no lotion required.
When: 2013
In a heartwarming campaign, Emirates launched the “Share a Smile” initiative, featuring cabin crew members delivering quirky local phrases in 14 different languages. From “Don’t make an elephant out of a fly” to “It’s raining cats and dogs,” the campaign added a personal touch to the travel experience.
When: 2022
Emirates made headlines with a jaw-dropping ad featuring a flight attendant standing atop the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. To add to the spectacle, an A380 flew past in the background, creating a visual masterpiece that captivated audiences worldwide.
