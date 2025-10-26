Emirates at 40: Fun stunts over the years that made us go awwww

In a stunt that had aviation enthusiasts gasping and Googling “how did they not crash?”, Emirates teamed up with Jetman Dubai to have two jetpack-wearing daredevils fly in formation with an A380. The synchronized aerial ballet was so smooth, it looked like a CGI sequence — but it was all real, and it left the internet buzzing.

When you think of Emirates, you probably imagine luxury cabins, world-class service, and fleets of A380 superjumbos gracefully connecting continents. But beyond the gleaming planes and plush lounges, Emirates has a playful, audacious side that loves to push boundaries — both on the ground and in the sky. From viral marketing stunts to futuristic cabin innovations, the airline has created some truly unforgettable, jaw-dropping moments over the years. Here’s a roundup of five of Emirates’ most fun, unusual, and downright audacious stunts — proof that flying with Emirates is never just ordinary.

