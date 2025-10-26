GOLD/FOREX
Emirates at 40: Fun stunts over the years that made us go awwww

Yes, we are including that infamous Burj Khalifa climb

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top of Burj Khalifa for Nicole. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform.
When you think of Emirates, you probably imagine luxury cabins, world-class service, and fleets of A380 superjumbos gracefully connecting continents. But beyond the gleaming planes and plush lounges, Emirates has a playful, audacious side that loves to push boundaries — both on the ground and in the sky. From viral marketing stunts to futuristic cabin innovations, the airline has created some truly unforgettable, jaw-dropping moments over the years. Here’s a roundup of five of Emirates’ most fun, unusual, and downright audacious stunts — proof that flying with Emirates is never just ordinary.

Jetpacks + A380 = Sky-High Choreography

When: 2015

In a stunt that had aviation enthusiasts gasping and Googling “how did they not crash?”, Emirates teamed up with Jetman Dubai to have two jetpack-wearing daredevils fly in formation with an A380. The synchronized aerial ballet was so smooth, it looked like a CGI sequence — but it was all real, and it left the internet buzzing.

Moisturising pajamas: because dry skin is so last season

When: 2016

Emirates took in-flight luxury to a whole new level by introducing moisturising pajamas for First Class passengers. These sleepwear sets were infused with microcapsules that released skin-nourishing ingredients, ensuring passengers woke up refreshed and hydrated — no lotion required.

Share a smile: cabin crew speak your language

When: 2013

In a heartwarming campaign, Emirates launched the “Share a Smile” initiative, featuring cabin crew members delivering quirky local phrases in 14 different languages. From “Don’t make an elephant out of a fly” to “It’s raining cats and dogs,” the campaign added a personal touch to the travel experience.

A380 + Burj Khalifa: a stunt to remember

When: 2022

Emirates made headlines with a jaw-dropping ad featuring a flight attendant standing atop the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. To add to the spectacle, an A380 flew past in the background, creating a visual masterpiece that captivated audiences worldwide.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
