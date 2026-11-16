GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

China flies 19-seat electric passenger plane with pilots onboard for first time

19-seat electric aircraft takes flight in China, paving way for regional air travel

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
China flies 19-seat electric passenger plane with pilots onboard for first time

China has completed the first piloted flight of its 19-seat electric passenger aircraft, marking a new milestone in the development of battery-powered aviation.

The CE-25A, a 10-tonne electric aircraft developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), took to the skies on November 14 in Binzhou, Shandong province, with two pilots and a flight-test engineer onboard.

The aircraft remained airborne for 16 minutes and 38 seconds, covering 60.4 kilometres during the test. The entire test operation lasted 57 minutes and 46 seconds, according to reports by Xinhua News Agency and China Daily.

COMAC said the aircraft operated normally during the flight, with all performance indicators meeting expectations.

The development is significant because the aircraft is designed to carry up to 19 passengers, potentially opening the way for electric-powered aircraft to serve short regional and intercity routes.

How far can China's electric plane fly?

The CE-25A is designed primarily for short-distance commercial journeys between cities. According to specifications released by COMAC, it has a maximum take-off weight of 10 tonnes and a stated range of 400 kilometres.

The aircraft has a cruising speed of 300 km/h and a cruising altitude of 2,400 metres. Its capacity of 19 passengers places it in the small regional aircraft category rather than the larger commercial airliners used for international travel.

Unlike conventional passenger aircraft that rely on fuel-powered engines, the CE-25A uses an electric propulsion system featuring 10 ducted fans mounted along its wings. Electric motors power these fans.

The distributed propulsion design is a key feature of the aircraft, setting it apart from conventional turboprop and jet-powered passenger planes.

Developed with China's battery industry

The aircraft is being developed through a partnership involving COMAC, Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other organisations.

The collaboration brings together aircraft manufacturing, battery technology and academic research as China explores the potential of electric propulsion for commercial aviation.

The November flight was not the aircraft's first test. The CE-25A completed its first uncrewed autonomous flight on February 2, 2026, and subsequently underwent 19 unmanned flight-validation exercises before carrying a crew.

The latest test marks its first flight with people onboard.

When could passengers fly on the electric aircraft?

Despite the successful test, the CE-25A is not yet cleared to carry paying passengers.

China's Civil Aviation Administration has accepted COMAC's application for a type certificate, beginning the regulatory assessment process. The aircraft must still complete the required certification and testing before it can enter commercial passenger service. No commercial launch date has been announced.

The aircraft's stated 400km range also needs to be viewed in context: its first piloted test covered 60.4km, not the full advertised range.

For now, the CE-25A represents an important step in China's efforts to develop electric passenger aviation, but further testing and regulatory approval remain necessary before travellers can book a seat.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A UPS Boeing 767 collided with a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport

UPS and Copa Airlines planes collide at Miami airport

2m read
Passengers look at flight information displays showing cancellations, in the check-in area of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2026.

US flights resume after ground stop: Why delays persist

6m read
Flight tracking data put the vertical gap at about 400 feet.

2 passenger jets nearly collide after takeoff from LAX

2m read
An Indian Air Force IL-76MD transport aircraft broke records by landing at 13,629 feet.

IAF sets world record with landing near China border

4m read