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World’s largest battery-electric aircraft completes historic 27-minute test flight powered by $5 electricity in New York: What's next

Electric aviation hits milestone, from small demonstrators toward a full-scale airliner

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Heart Aerospace's X1 fully electric aircraft is the largest battery-electric plane ever flown. It hit a milestone by flying for 27 minutes powered only by batteries, and is dubbed as the "future of electric aviation".
Heart Aerospace's X1 fully electric aircraft is the largest battery-electric plane ever flown. It hit a milestone by flying for 27 minutes powered only by batteries, and is dubbed as the "future of electric aviation".
Heart Aerospace

The world's largest battery-electric aircraft weighing 11 tonnes has flown — and its 27-minute test flight used only about $5 worth of electricity.

Sweden-founded, US-based Heart Aerospace flew its full-scale X1 demonstrator for the first time on Aug. 12, 2026, from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York.

The aircraft flew for 27 minutes, reached 335 metres (1,100 feet) and used an all-battery-electric propulsion system producing more than 1 MW.

Key numbers

  • 27 minutes — duration of the maiden flight

  • 335 metres / 1,100 ft — maximum altitude during the flight

  • $5 — approximate electricity cost of the demonstration flight

  • 106 ft / 32 m — wingspan

  • More than 25,000 lb / 11,340 kg (11.3 tonnes) — take-off weight

  • More than 1 MW — electric propulsion power (battery pack)

  • 4 electric motors — wing-mounted propulsion system

  • 30 seats — capacity targeted for the eventual ES-30

  • 200 km — planned all-electric range of the ES-30

  • 800 km — planned hybrid-electric range

  • 30 minutes — planned charging time

Plan: 30-seat commercial aircraft

The X1 itself is not the planned 30-seat commercial aircraft. It is a full-scale technology demonstrator designed to test the technologies, systems and manufacturing processes for Heart's ES-30 regional aircraft.

The ES-30 is hybrid-electric, not purely electric. Heart says it is designed for approximately 200 km of all-electric range and up to 800 km in hybrid mode.

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The ES-30 is the planned all-electric 30-passenger fully electric aircraft with 200 km range, while the X1 is a demonstrator platform.

What does the $5 really mean?

The $5 figure simply refers to the electricity consumed during this particular 27-minute experimental flight.

It does not include pilots, maintenance, airport charges, battery depreciation/replacement, aircraft financing, insurance or other airline operating costs.

In other words: $5 was the electricity bill for the test flight — not the total cost of flying the aircraft.

Development timeline

2019 — Heart Aerospace founded

Heart Aerospace entered Y Combinator's W19 programme, beginning development of electric regional aircraft.

2020 — ES regional aircraft revealed

The company showcased its early ES-19 concept and began building interest among airlines and investors.

July 2021 — $35 million Series A

Heart raised $35 million, led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with strategic investment from United Airlines and Mesa Air Group.

December 2021 — First subscale flight

A smaller demonstrator flew to validate the electric propulsion and flight characteristics of Heart's aircraft concept.

September 2022 — ES-30 unveiled

Heart moved beyond the ES-19 concept and unveiled the 30-seat ES-30, its planned production regional aircraft.

February 2024 — $107 million Series B

The company raised $107 million to develop the X1 demonstrator and advance the ES-30 programme.

September 2024 — X1 unveiled

Heart rolled out the full-scale X1, a 32-metre aircraft designed specifically to test technologies for the ES-30.

October 2024 — Ground testing

The X1 underwent ground-service, charging, taxiing and turnaround tests — important because electric aircraft require new airport and charging procedures.

January 2025 — US flight-test base

Heart established the X1 flight-test base at Plattsburgh, New York.

October 2025 — Pilot manufacturing plant

Heart's Los Angeles Pilot Plant came online to support production development for future aircraft.

July 2026 — FAA clearance

The FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the X1, allowing its flight-test campaign to begin.

Aug. 12, 2026 — Historic first flight

The X1 completed its first flight, becoming the largest battery-electric aircraft to fly to date. It remained airborne for 27 minutes and reached 335 metres.

2028 — Next major test phase

Heart plans flight testing of the pre-production ES-30/X2 programme, moving the technology closer to a production aircraft.

2031 — Targeted entry into service

Heart currently targets 2031 for ES-30 entry into service and type certification.

Why this matters

The X1 isn't yet an electric replacement for an Airbus or Boeing. Its significance is regional aviation.

Heart is targeting the short-haul market where a 30-seat aircraft could connect smaller cities and airports with zero-emission electric flight on shorter sectors, while its hybrid system would provide substantially greater range.

The bigger breakthrough is that Heart has now flown a full-scale aircraft weighing more than 11 tonnes, with a 32-metre wingspan and megawatt-class electric propulsion — providing real-world data for a potential commercial regional aircraft.

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