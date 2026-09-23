Man charged after allegedly trying to open Qantas plane door mid-flight

Police say 41-year-old ignored cabin crew as aircraft prepared to land in Perth
A passenger on a Qantas flight in Australia allegedly tried to open an aircraft door while the plane was still in the air, after abusing another traveller and cabin crew, police said.
The 41-year-old Western Australian man was travelling from Karratha to Perth on Monday when the alleged disturbance unfolded.
Australian Federal Police officers were called to the aircraft at Perth Airport after the airline requested assistance.
Police allege the passenger initially verbally abused another traveller before pushing and kicking the seat in front of him.
When cabin crew attempted to intervene, he allegedly became abusive towards them as well.
The situation escalated as the aircraft prepared to land.
According to the Australian Federal Police, the man allegedly ignored instructions from cabin crew to fasten his seatbelt and then attempted to open the forward passenger door while the aircraft was still in flight.
The aircraft subsequently landed at Perth Airport, where AFP officers escorted the passenger from the plane.
Police allege he then became aggressive towards officers and failed to follow their directions, prompting officers to restrain him.
The man was charged with four offences, including an act endangering the safety of an aircraft and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official.
He was also charged with failing to comply with instructions given by cabin crew and disorderly behaviour.
The aircraft-safety charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while the charge of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official carries a maximum sentence of 13 years.
Failing to comply with cabin crew instructions can attract a maximum fine of A$18,200.
The passenger appeared before Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was granted bail.
His case is scheduled to return to court on November 27.
Australian Federal Police Acting Superintendent Hayly Faithfull said passengers, cabin crew, airline employees and police officers should not be subjected to violent or antisocial behaviour.
She said federal police would continue working with airlines and airport authorities to respond to incidents that potentially breach Australian law.
Australian media identified the service as Qantas flight QF1733 from Karratha to Perth.
Flight-history data shows QF1733 completed the Karratha-Perth journey on Monday, September 21.
The allegations against the passenger have not been proven in court.