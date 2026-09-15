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Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 falls apart mid-flight, passengers panic

Sepehran 737 makes emergency return to Mashhad after engine malfunction

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Cabin ceiling damaged, belongings fall as Sepehran jet shakes violently
Cabin ceiling damaged, belongings fall as Sepehran jet shakes violently

A Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Mashhad to Iran's Kermanshah was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off after a tyre reportedly came off one of its wheels, causing an engine malfunction and severe vibrations, according to CNN-News18.

The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft departed Mashhad airport. The pilot reportedly alerted passengers to an engine problem after a wheel tyre came off.

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The aircraft began shaking violently, prompting the pilots to turn around and return to Mashhad, where it landed safely.

Cabin ceiling breaks as belongings fall

The severe shaking reportedly damaged parts of the cabin ceiling and overhead compartments. Passengers' belongings fell from the bins, with some items hitting people inside the aircraft.

Footage from inside the cabin, shared on social media, showed passengers praying and crying out in fear as they appeared to believe the aircraft was in serious danger.

No injuries reported

The aircraft landed safely at Mashhad airport. Preliminary reports said no passengers were injured.

The incident is reportedly the second recent incident involving a Sepehran Airlines aircraft at Mashhad airport.

Related Topics:
Iran

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