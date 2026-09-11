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Engine failure forces Alliance Air flight to make emergency landing in Delhi

Flight 9I 698, operated by Alliance Air on an ATR 72 aircraft, had 40 passengers on board

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Engine failure forces Alliance Air flight to make emergency landing in Delhi

A full emergency was declared on an Alliance Air flight from Prayagraj to Delhi on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative, airport officials said.

Flight 9I 698, operated by Alliance Air on an ATR 72 aircraft, had around 40 passengers on board. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport at around 2.15pm after the technical snag.

“The flight declared a full emergency due to one engine being inoperative. All necessary emergency response measures were activated,” an airport official said.

The incident comes days after another Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur. All 37 passengers and four crew members on board were safely evacuated.

 On Monday, an Air India flight from Dammam to Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a tissue paper bearing the word “bomb” was found inside the aircraft’s lavatory. All 32 passengers were safely deboarded, while security agencies conducted checks.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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