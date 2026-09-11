Engine failure forces Alliance Air flight to make emergency landing in Delhi

Flight 9I 698, operated by Alliance Air on an ATR 72 aircraft, had 40 passengers on board
A full emergency was declared on an Alliance Air flight from Prayagraj to Delhi on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative, airport officials said.
Flight 9I 698, operated by Alliance Air on an ATR 72 aircraft, had around 40 passengers on board. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport at around 2.15pm after the technical snag.
“The flight declared a full emergency due to one engine being inoperative. All necessary emergency response measures were activated,” an airport official said.
The incident comes days after another Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport in Bilaspur. All 37 passengers and four crew members on board were safely evacuated.
On Monday, an Air India flight from Dammam to Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a tissue paper bearing the word “bomb” was found inside the aircraft’s lavatory. All 32 passengers were safely deboarded, while security agencies conducted checks.
With inputs from Agencies