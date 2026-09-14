3 Italian passengers fly from Delhi to Munich without immigration checks; Air India gets notice

Amritsar: Three Italian nationals board an Air India domestic flight to Delhi.

Boarding passes: They receive domestic “D” boarding passes as well as passes for their onward Lufthansa flight.

12.50am: Air India flight AI-1115 arrives in Delhi.

Wrong route: Instead of being directed through immigration, the passengers are taken towards the International-to-International Transfer Area.

No immigration: They reach the international departure area without completing the mandatory exit formalities.

1.45am: The three board Lufthansa flight LH-763 for Munich.