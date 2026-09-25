Zero-tolerance policy under spotlight as Air India suspends co-pilot over alcohol
An Air India co-pilot has been suspended after failing an alcohol test before a flight from Zurich to Delhi on September 6, according to media reports.
The first officer was removed from the aircraft shortly before departure after authorities suspected he had consumed alcohol. He reportedly failed a preliminary test, while the results of a second test conducted in Zurich are still awaited.
The co-pilot was later repatriated to India as a passenger and remains suspended pending the final medical examination report.
“Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, regulatory or company protocols,” the airline said in a statement.
“Any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly and action in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy is enforced,” it added.
The airline said it had reminded flight crew of their responsibility to maintain the highest standards of safety, professionalism and integrity.
Air India also said it conducts regular awareness and compliance training, mandates testing for psychoactive substances and imposes disciplinary measures that may go beyond minimum regulatory requirements.
The latest case comes weeks after another Air India pilot reportedly tested positive for marijuana following a Phuket-to-Delhi flight, according to The Economic Times.
The pilot in command of flight AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, reportedly tested positive for marijuana twice following an incident on August 4 in which the aircraft suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude while flying over Odisha.
More than 20 passengers and four crew members were injured. The Airbus A320neo later landed safely in Delhi.
The pilot was subsequently dismissed. In a flight safety statement, he said he had been taking prescribed medication for sleep difficulties.
Vashistha said in a flight safety statement, as quoted by NDTV: “I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor.”
He added that during the layover he had tried to rest but found it difficult to sleep and believed that light activity, such as walking, would help.
Following the incident, Air India ordered fresh mandatory drug testing for all its pilots.
The airline said it had also introduced additional measures to strengthen compliance, including mandatory testing for psychoactive substances, enhanced awareness programmes and reinforced reporting obligations and regulatory requirements.
It also said it would continue monitoring compliance trends and operational conduct among employees.