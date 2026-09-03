Former IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman begins new innings as commercial pilot

Pilot became widely known after 2019 India-Pakistan aerial confrontation
Former Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who became widely known following an aerial confrontation between India and Pakistan in 2019, has moved into commercial aviation after taking premature retirement from the force.
Varthaman, a recipient of the Vir Chakra, has joined Goa-based regional carrier FLY91 as a pilot, PTI reported, citing sources. He joined the airline in August after serving in the IAF for nearly 22 years.
Varthaman has not publicly commented on his new role. A FLY91 spokesperson declined to provide information about individual employees, saying such details were private.
The airline began commercial operations in March 2024 and operates ATR 72-600 aircraft. It has bases in Goa and Hyderabad.
Varthaman came into the international spotlight during a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan in February 2019.
The confrontation followed a suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14 that killed 40 personnel of India’s Central Reserve Police Force. The Jaish-e-Mohammed group claimed responsibility for the attack.
On February 26, India carried out air strikes near Balakot. New Delhi said it had targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed training facility.
Pakistan carried out air strikes the following day, leading to an aerial engagement between aircraft from the two countries.
Varthaman, then a Wing Commander with the IAF’s 51 Squadron, was flying a MiG-21 Bison during the confrontation. His aircraft was shot down and he ejected before being taken into custody by Pakistani forces.
Varthaman was released by Pakistan and returned to India on March 1, 2019, after being held for about two days.
India announced the Vir Chakra for Varthaman in August 2019 for his actions during the aerial engagement. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Group Captain.
His move to FLY91 marks a transition from more than two decades of military aviation to a career in India’s expanding commercial airline sector.