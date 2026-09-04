Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has unveiled a new Premium Economy seat that gives passengers something they do not typically associate with the cabin: a full-height privacy screen that can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button.

Passengers can raise or lower it and lock it into position depending on whether they want to work, eat, watch a film or simply switch off from the passenger beside them. The seat itself is also electrically powered, with a control unit offering dedicated positions including ‘lounge mode’ and ‘meal mode’.

So, what’s new in these cabins? The new Emirates Premium Economy cabin on the A350 has just 28 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. Each seat is 20 inches wide and offers up to 39 inches of pitch (another way to indicate leg room).

Its seats vary by aircraft, but depending on the aircraft seat configurations are 2-3-2 and 2-4-2, with around 38 inches of pitch and seat widths ranging from about 18.5 to 21 inches. Passengers receive adjustable headrests and footrests, while newer aircraft offer larger high-definition screens, power, USB connectivity and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

It is a separate, smaller cabin with wider seats, additional legroom and upgraded dining. The seat pitch is around 38 inches, compared with around 31 inches in economy, and seats can have adjustable headrests and leg or calf rests depending on the aircraft.

The new Emirates Premium Economy seat is not trying to outdo every rival on legroom or seat width. Its appeal is more targeted: it gives passengers something Premium Economy has traditionally lacked — meaningful control over their personal space.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.