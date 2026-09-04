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Emirates new Premium Economy seats: What’s new and how it compares with other airlines

From privacy screens to legroom and 4K screens, here’s how Emirates stacks up

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
5 MIN READ
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The full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, allowing customers to create their own personal space for relaxing, working or dining.
The full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, allowing customers to create their own personal space for relaxing, working or dining.
Emirates

Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has unveiled a new Premium Economy seat that gives passengers something they do not typically associate with the cabin: a full-height privacy screen that can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button.

The new seat, which will debut on the airline’s newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft, is being billed by Emirates as the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat with a full-height adjustable privacy screen.

The divider extends to the full height of the seat and can be positioned using the seat controls, giving passengers more control over their personal space.

What is new?

So, what’s new in these cabins? The new Emirates Premium Economy cabin on the A350 has just 28 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. Each seat is 20 inches wide and offers up to 39 inches of pitch (another way to indicate leg room).

The seat reclines into a cradle position without intruding into the row behind, allowing passengers to relax or sleep without taking away the other passenger’s space. The standout feature is the electric privacy divider.

Passengers can raise or lower it and lock it into position depending on whether they want to work, eat, watch a film or simply switch off from the passenger beside them. The seat itself is also electrically powered, with a control unit offering dedicated positions including ‘lounge mode’ and ‘meal mode’.

That makes the new product different from the conventional Premium Economy seat, where privacy is generally achieved through the layout of the cabin, winged headrests or relatively small dividers.

More comfort and tech

The redesigned leather U-Dream headrest by Safran Seats has adjustable wings for added head and neck support.

Emirates is also introducing wireless charging in Premium Economy for the first time, alongside USB-C charging and a phone holder built into the tray table.

Entertainment comes via a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen, with A350 passengers also getting additional external aircraft camera views. On long-haul flights, reusable amenity kits made with bio-based materials include Aveda skincare products, socks, eyeshades, earplugs and a dental kit.

Emirates launched Premium Economy in 2022 and has expanded it across its fleet, with the cabin now available on all routes served by its A350 aircraft.

How Emirates compares

Premium Economy is no longer simply a bigger economy seat. Several international airlines serving the Gulf have been investing in the cabin, with differences increasingly visible in seat engineering, privacy, technology and service.

Here is how Emirates’ new product compares with some of the better-known Premium Economy cabins.

Lufthansa: hard-shell privacy

Lufthansa has taken a different technical approach with its Allegris Premium Economy seat. The seat has a fixed hard-shell design and a 39-inch pitch, compared with around 38 inches on Lufthansa’s legacy Premium Economy product.

When a passenger reclines, the seat moves forward within its shell rather than pushing the seatback into the space of the passenger behind.

Allegris also brings a 15.6-inch 4K entertainment screen, wireless charging and power access, individual reading lights and active noise-cancelling headphones. It adds details such as an armrest-mounted cocktail table, sustainable amenity kits and complimentary slippers.

Virgin Atlantic: service-led Premium

Virgin Atlantic positions Premium as a middle ground between economy and Upper Class, with wider leather seats, upgraded dining and priority airport services.

Its seats vary by aircraft, but depending on the aircraft seat configurations are 2-3-2 and 2-4-2, with around 38 inches of pitch and seat widths ranging from about 18.5 to 21 inches. Passengers receive adjustable headrests and footrests, while newer aircraft offer larger high-definition screens, power, USB connectivity and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

The ground experience is also part of the proposition, with dedicated check-in desks, increased baggage allowances, priority boarding and a welcome drink.

Cathay Pacific: space and practical touches

Cathay Pacific Premium Economy focuses heavily on space and practical comfort.

Its seats typically offer around 21 inches of width and 40 inches of pitch, depending on the aircraft. They feature adjustable winged headrests, calf or footrests and generous recline.

Newer retrofitted cabins can also include privacy wings and built-in reading lights. Passengers get personal power and USB ports, water-bottle storage and device holders.

The onboard service includes upgraded meals, complimentary wine, a welcome drink and hot towel. Long-haul passengers can also receive an amenity kit, blanket, pillow and noise-cancelling headphones.

British Airways: a separate cabin

British Airways calls its Premium Economy product World Traveller Plus.

It is a separate, smaller cabin with wider seats, additional legroom and upgraded dining. The seat pitch is around 38 inches, compared with around 31 inches in economy, and seats can have adjustable headrests and leg or calf rests depending on the aircraft.

Passengers also receive a higher baggage allowance, priority boarding, upgraded meals, proper plates and metal cutlery, complimentary bar service and amenity kits.

Singapore Airlines: dining and personal space

Singapore Airlines operates Premium Economy across its A350, A380 and Boeing 777 fleets.

Its cabin uses a 2-4-2 configuration, with 38 inches of pitch and 19.5 inches of seat width. Seats recline to 125 degrees and feature an adjustable headrest, swing-out calf rest and footrest, alongside a personal side console, USB-A ports, universal power and an adjustable reading light.

The airline also offers its Book the Cook service in Premium Economy, allowing passengers to reserve selected main courses before departure.

Qantas: unusually wide seats

Qantas Premium Economy uses a 2-3-2 configuration on its Boeing 787 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

Its seats offer between 38 and 40 inches of pitch and are listed at around 22.8 inches wide, with an integrated leg and footrest. Passengers get a 13-inch HD entertainment screen, USB ports and universal AC power.

The cabin also comes with upgraded dining, dedicated snack bars and amenity kits containing items such as an eye mask, earplugs and socks.

Other airlines offering these seats include Japan Airlines, Air New Zealand, Air France, and Delta.

So, what makes Emirates different?

The numbers show that Emirates is not necessarily trying to win simply by offering the most legroom.

The Emirates proposition is different because it combines a 20-inch-wide seat, up to 39 inches of pitch, electric seat adjustment, a full-height privacy screen, wireless charging, a 4K screen and a cradle-style recline in one Premium Economy product.

The new Emirates Premium Economy seat is not trying to outdo every rival on legroom or seat width. Its appeal is more targeted: it gives passengers something Premium Economy has traditionally lacked — meaningful control over their personal space.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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