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Emirates unveils one-of-its-kind electric Premium Economy seats

New A350 seats offer full-height privacy screens, wireless charging and 4K entertainment

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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This image shows customers enjoying the enhanced privacy offered by Emirates’ new Premium Economy seat. The full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, allowing customers to create their own personal space for relaxing, working or dining.
This image shows customers enjoying the enhanced privacy offered by Emirates’ new Premium Economy seat. The full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button, allowing customers to create their own personal space for relaxing, working or dining.
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates has unveiled what it says is the world’s first electrically powered Premium Economy seat with a full-height adjustable privacy screen between every seat, bringing a new level of personal space to its latest Airbus A350 aircraft.

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The new seat is designed to give passengers greater control over their space during a flight, with the privacy divider raised or lowered electronically at the touch of a button.

It will form part of the Emirates A350 Premium Economy cabin, which has a 2-3-2 layout and just 28 seats, said Dubai's flagship airline. The seats are 20 inches wide, offer up to 39 inches of pitch and recline into a cradle position without intruding into the row behind.

Full-height privacy

The biggest change is the privacy screen.

Unlike conventional Premium Economy dividers, Emirates’ new electric divider extends to the full height of the seat. Passengers can raise or lower it using the seat controls and lock it into position.

The idea is to create a more private space for sleeping, working or eating without moving into a higher cabin class.

The seat itself is also fully electrically powered, allowing passengers to adjust their position using an integrated Passenger Control Unit. Dedicated settings include lounge mode and meal mode.

More comfort

Emirates is also adding its redesigned U-Dream headrest by Safran Seats.

The leather headrest allows passengers to adjust the wings into multiple positions for additional neck and head support. A manually deployable leather footrest is also designed to provide greater relaxation and reduce leg fatigue.

The new Premium Economy seat also introduces wireless charging to the cabin for the first time.

Passengers with compatible devices can charge them wirelessly during the flight, while every seat also comes with USB-C charging.

The tray table includes an integrated phone holder, allowing passengers to use their phone as a second screen while eating or watching content.

4K entertainment

The A350 Premium Economy cabin will feature Emirates’ inflight entertainment system on a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen.

The airline is also adding new exterior camera views on its newly delivered A350s. Passengers will be able to see left and right-facing views in addition to the existing forward and downward cameras.

For aviation fans, the additional camera angles will offer a different perspective during take-off, landing and the flight itself.

Emirates launched Premium Economy in 2022 and has continued expanding the cabin across its fleet. The product is now available across all markets currently served by the airline’s A350s, select Airbus A380s and retrofitted Boeing 777s.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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