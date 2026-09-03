Emirates launched Premium Economy in 2022 and has continued expanding the cabin across its fleet. The product is now available across all markets currently served by the airline’s A350s, select Airbus A380s and retrofitted Boeing 777s.

The airline is also adding new exterior camera views on its newly delivered A350s. Passengers will be able to see left and right-facing views in addition to the existing forward and downward cameras.

It will form part of the Emirates A350 Premium Economy cabin, which has a 2-3-2 layout and just 28 seats, said Dubai's flagship airline. The seats are 20 inches wide, offer up to 39 inches of pitch and recline into a cradle position without intruding into the row behind.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.