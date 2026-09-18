Can AI really plan a better holiday?

The apparent precision came from “target rates”, however. The tool did not confirm that its chosen flydubai flights were available for Dh3,300 on the specified dates. Its Dh1,500 hotel estimate was also a target, with no dated room result confirming the rate or taxes. The booking references generally led to a hotel, airline or comparison site instead of the exact option described. ChatGPT therefore produced the most usable framework. The final bill remained theoretical.