ASUS unveils the new Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC in the UAE

The lid is crafted from Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum, a high-tech material that delivers exceptional durability while creating a distinctive ceramic-like tactile experience. The new generation introduces nature-inspired colors across the Zenbook family; for the UAE launch, Zenbook 14 is offered in Arctic Blue and Zabriskie Beige. Engineered to resist scratches, smudges, and everyday wear, Ceraluminum™ transforms the laptop from a productivity tool into an object users will genuinely enjoy carrying and using every day.