ASUS unveils the new Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC in the UAE

Featuring Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum design and Snapdragon X-powered AI performance
As students and families across the UAE prepare for the Back-to-School season, ASUS today announced the new Zenbook 14 Copilot+ PC (UX3480QA), an ultraportable laptop designed to move easily between classrooms, campus, work, and everyday life. Powered by a Snapdragon X processor, the UAE launch combines Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum craftsmanship, responsive AI-enabled computing, and thoughtful everyday experiences in a sleek, lightweight design. AMD (UX3480KA) and Intel (UX3480AA) configurations are planned to enter the UAE market at a later stage.
At the heart of the new Zenbook 14 is a simple philosophy: great design isn't about adding more — it is about refining what matters for the user. The new Zenbook 14 recognises that today's laptop is more than a productivity device — it's a personal companion that reflects individual style and identity.
Zenbook 14 starts from just 1.1kg and blends nature-inspired elegance with durability and lightness at an accessible premium price point. Built for modern study, work, and creative workflows, it enables smooth multitasking and AI-powered performance, together with all-day battery life for uninterrupted productivity. A vivid 16:10 OLED display, dual speakers, and full I/O ensure seamless versatility wherever the day leads.
Designed for modern users who work, create, learn, and connect from anywhere, ASUS Zenbook 14 balances premium craftsmanship with effortless mobility. Weighing as little as 1.1kg and housed in a durable all-metal chassis, the laptop is built to move seamlessly between classrooms, offices, cafés, and travel destinations.
The lid is crafted from Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum, a high-tech material that delivers exceptional durability while creating a distinctive ceramic-like tactile experience. The new generation introduces nature-inspired colors across the Zenbook family; for the UAE launch, Zenbook 14 is offered in Arctic Blue and Zabriskie Beige. Engineered to resist scratches, smudges, and everyday wear, Ceraluminum™ transforms the laptop from a productivity tool into an object users will genuinely enjoy carrying and using every day.
Paired with all-day battery life, fast-charging capabilities, and a compact USB-C® charger that can also power other everyday devices, Zenbook 14 is designed to keep pace with life on the move.
For the UAE launch, ASUS Zenbook 14 is available first in a Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PC configuration, with additional AMD and Intel options planned to follow:
· Available for the UAE launch — Zenbook 14 UX3480QA: Copilot+ PC powered by a Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU
· Coming later to the UAE — Zenbook 14 UX3480KA: Copilot+ PC powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 345 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU
· Coming later to the UAE — Zenbook 14 UX3480AA: Copilot+ PC powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors with up to a 50 TOPS NPU
Across the family, Zenbook 14 is designed to support the next generation of AI-enhanced experiences, helping users browse, create, collaborate, and multitask more efficiently. From AI-assisted productivity tools to intelligent search and content creation, Copilot+ PC experiences bring useful AI capabilities into everyday workflows.
Designed for smooth, sustained performance, the improved thermal system uses a larger fan and refined airflow to move heat away more efficiently, maintaining quiet and comfortable operation throughout the day. Added dust protection helps maintain consistent operation, and the system supports up to a 35W TDP, a 25 per cent increase over the previous generation.
ASUS Zenbook 14 is designed around the belief that the best technology should feel effortless. The Snapdragon X-powered UX3480QA for the UAE features a vibrant 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA OLED display with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, giving users more room to focus, create, and enjoy content. Future Zenbook 14 configurations may offer up to a 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display for even greater visual clarity and smoothness.
Dual speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio, while a larger smart-gesture touchpad and comfortable keyboard create a more intuitive interaction experience.
For enhanced on-the-go connectivity, every Zenbook 14 includes a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and an audio combo jack — eliminating the need for cumbersome dongles in everyday use, and making it easy to connect to any peripherals.
AI-enhanced cameras, Windows Studio Effects, Windows Hello facial recognition and Microsoft Pluton security further contribute to a seamless and secure user experience.
The new ASUS Zenbook 14 delivers a signature combination of refined design, intelligent performance, and thoughtful usability, making it an ideal entry point into on-the-go computing for the new mobile generation. It offers premium design without the premium price tag, and it feels as good as it performs.
Customers can register their new Zenbook 14 within 90 days of purchase to activate ASUS Perfect Warranty, providing accidental damage protection for added peace of mind.
As part of this launch, ASUS is giving eligible ASUS Zenbook 14 customers three months of Google AI Pro at no extra cost, redeemable through the MyASUS app in supported markets. Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google’s most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits across Google AI tools for advanced creative, research, and professional workflows. The plan also includes 5 TB of cloud storage, giving users more room for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects.
For the UAE market, the Snapdragon® X-powered ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3480QA will be offered in Zabriskie Beige at Dh3,999 and Arctic Blue at Dh4,999. AMD-powered UX3480KA and Intel-powered UX3480AA configurations are yet to enter the UAE market; local availability and pricing will be announced separately.