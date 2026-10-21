Dubai tenants warned: Read rental contracts carefully

Highlighting the risks, the centre cited the case of a tenant who became involved in a legal dispute with his landlord just months after starting a commercial activity. The disagreement arose over payment arrangements and financial guarantees included in the tenancy contract.

The centre has urged residents and business owners to carefully review every clause of their rental agreements before signing, particularly those relating to rent payments, financial guarantees, contract renewal and eviction.

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