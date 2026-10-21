Dubai tenants warned: Read rental contracts carefully

Overlooked clauses, verbal agreements, payment terms can lead to costly rental disputes
Dubai: Signing a tenancy contract without reading the fine print could land tenants and landlords in costly legal disputes, Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has warned.
The centre has urged residents and business owners to carefully review every clause of their rental agreements before signing, particularly those relating to rent payments, financial guarantees, contract renewal and eviction.
The warning follows a number of rental disputes involving overlooked contractual conditions, undocumented agreements and verbal promises that were never formally recorded.
According to the RDC, such misunderstandings can result in financial claims, compensation demands and even eviction proceedings.
Highlighting the risks, the centre cited the case of a tenant who became involved in a legal dispute with his landlord just months after starting a commercial activity. The disagreement arose over payment arrangements and financial guarantees included in the tenancy contract.
The tenant referred to separate arrangements made with the landlord. However, these had not been formally documented.
As the dispute escalated, the written tenancy agreement became central to the case because it clearly outlined the obligations accepted by both parties.
The RDC said the undocumented arrangements lacked sufficient supporting evidence before the relevant authority.
The centre explained that many rental disputes arise not from deliberate wrongdoing but from tenants or landlords rushing to sign agreements without fully understanding their legal implications.
It advised both parties to pay particular attention to payment deadlines, contractual penalties, eviction provisions and the conditions governing renewal or termination.
Even a seemingly minor clause could have significant financial or legal consequences if a disagreement arises later.
The RDC also reminded landlords and tenants of the importance of registering tenancy contracts through Dubai’s Ejari system.
Registration provides an officially recognised record of the rental relationship and helps protect the rights of both parties.
Failure to register a tenancy agreement may create procedural difficulties when seeking to enforce certain rights or obligations through official channels.
The centre also advised landlords and tenants to retain copies of correspondence, notices and other documents relating to their rental arrangements.
Any changes to the original agreement, including revised payment schedules or additional conditions, should be formally documented rather than left to verbal understandings.
The RDC stressed that a successful rental relationship begins before a tenant receives the keys or starts occupying a property.
Rent payments: Confirm amounts, deadlines and payment arrangements.
Financial guarantees: Understand deposits and other financial commitments.
Renewal and termination: Check notice periods and relevant conditions.
Penalties: Review any charges for breaching contractual terms.
Ejari registration: Ensure the tenancy contract is officially registered.
Additional agreements: Put any changes or special arrangements in writing.