Safety tips for UAE residents as unsettled weather approaches
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged residents to check their home electrical systems and take precautions ahead of the rainy season, as parts of the UAE could experience showers, strong winds and fog over the coming days.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled weather from Friday, October 23, to Tuesday, October 27, with winds reaching 50km/h at times. Convective clouds could bring rain to parts of the country, particularly eastern and western areas.
DEWA advised residents to have their electrical systems inspected by a qualified technician and ensure that outdoor electrical fittings and connections are protected against water.
DEWA has outlined several preventive measures residents should take before the rainy season:
Check electrical distribution boards and meter boxes: Ensure they are secure and properly closed.
Replace damaged covers: Repair or replace damaged meter-box windows, including those in utility rooms or near villa entrances.
Seal unused openings: Close spare cable openings and conduits, including those on rooftops, to prevent water from entering.
Check outdoor electrical fittings: Ensure exposed connections are protected with waterproof sockets and fixtures.
Inspect earthing connections: Verify that electrical connections are properly earthed in panels and distribution boards.
Keep electrical boards accessible: Ensure distribution boards are clear and easy to reach.
The authority recommends using a qualified electrical technician for inspections, repairs and routine maintenance. For further guidance, residents can visit DEWA’s website at www.dewa.gov.ae.
Residents should take care around electrical installations during wet weather and avoid touching exposed wires or electrical equipment that may have come into contact with water.
Any damaged electrical fittings or suspected electrical faults should be checked by a qualified technician. Residents should also ensure electrical cabinets remain securely closed and that water does not enter meter boxes or distribution boards.
Dubai Municipality said on Thursday that it had activated its preparations for the rainy season, with field teams, equipment and operational systems working around the clock to protect residents, visitors and property.
The response includes maintenance and cleaning of stormwater drainage networks and inlets, preparations at wastewater treatment plants, and measures to manage water accumulation and respond to emergency reports.
The municipality said its field force includes 675 specialised personnel and nearly 1,100 units of equipment and machinery. These include 200 water tankers, 300 diesel pumps, 200 vehicles, 10 temporary water-collection lakes, three jetting units, 13 water-recycling units, three generators and 24 cranes.
The NCM has forecast the possibility of rain in parts of the UAE over the coming days, with clouds expected to develop over eastern and northern areas on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are also expected to gradually fall.
Humid conditions could lead to fog or mist in coastal and inland areas, particularly during the early morning. Motorists are advised to monitor official weather updates, follow speed limits and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles when visibility is reduced.
Residents should continue to follow official advisories as weather conditions develop.