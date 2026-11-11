Sharjah has been divided into five sectors, with a dedicated team assigned to each to ensure coverage of all areas and enable emergency crews to reach affected locations quickly. Teams will coordinate and provide mutual support according to weather conditions and operational requirements.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service and Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies, said the municipality had allocated recovery vehicles to tow cars that break down on roads or become stranded in areas affected by rainwater accumulation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.